Western Kentucky played a lackluster opening half last Saturday against Louisiana Tech and made it clear that it can’t afford to get off to sluggish starts.

The Hilltoppers were much, much better in the first 20-minute segment Friday afternoon.

Hosting Conference USA rival Marshall at E.A. Diddle Arena, WKU scored 46 first-half points while building multiple double-digits leads and used its strong efforts in the frame to come away with an 81-73 win over the Thundering Herd.

WKU (10-4 overall, 3-2 C-USA) shot 28-of-59 (47%) from the field — including an impressive 19-of-21 (90%) mark from the free-throw line. Charles Bassey led the way for the Toppers with 21 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, while Josh Anderson scored 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Jannson Williams led Marshall (7-3, 1-2) – which shot 30-of-71 (42%) – with 19 points.

The Tops and Herd will face off again Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.