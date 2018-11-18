WKU could do nothing wrong in the first half in Sunday's matchup with Central Florida in the Myrtle Beach Invitational championship game.

Led by freshman center Charles Bassey, the Tops we're in control early and led by as many as nine points. Bassey was nearly unstoppable as he racked up 13 of WKU’s first 17 points and finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

However, Bassey didn’t have much help from the rest of the roster. Jared Savage and Taveion Hollingsworth both quietly scored in double digits.

The second half was a different story as the Hilltoppers couldn’t buy a bucket while UCF’s 7-foot-6 inch center, Tacko Fall, heated up along with the rest of his squad.

The Tops would get within six points after being down double-digits earlier in the half. However, the Tops weren’t able to capitalize and complete the comeback and UCF claimed the inaugural Myrtle Beach Invitational championship by a final score of 78-62.



WKU (3-2) will remain on the road as they take on Indiana State next Saturday.