WKU throttles Florida Atlantic 52-17 to win sixth in a row

Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart has legendary status at Western Kentucky as both a player and a coach. Unfortunately, it was a solemn homecoming for Taggart as his Owls ran into a Hilltoppers' buzzsaw on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers' offense went to work early and often in the first half, building a 31-10 halftime lead and racking up 608 yards of total yards on the day in Saturday's 52-17 rout over Florida Atlantic.

Bailey Zappe was 39-of-49 for 470 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions.

Twelve different receivers caught passes for the Hilltoppers on Saturday as Jerreth Sterns and Mitchell Tinsley led the way. Sterns hauled in 12 catches for 143 yards and one score. Tinsley caught nine passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Antwon Kincaide and Beanie Bishop led Western Kentucky's defense with seven tackles a piece. Bishop also accounted for three tackles for loss and recorded an interception.

WKU's defense held Florida Atlantic to 301 total yards on the day and held the Owls leading rusher, Johnny Ford, to just 43 yards.

Western Kentucky improves to 7-4 overall on the season and 6-1 in C-USA play. They will finish their regular season on November 27th on the road at rival Marshall.