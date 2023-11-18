Western Kentucky (2-1) is set to continue their non-conference schedule on Saturday night, returning home to take on Kentucky State (1-1) at E.A Diddle Arena. The Hilltopper and the Thorobreds are set to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The Hilltoppers enter the matchup with a 2-1 record after defeating Kentucky State 86-81 this past Tuesday evening.

Western Kentucky shot 52.6% (30-57) from the floor, 50.0% (8-16) from beyond the arc and 85.7% (18-21) from the free throw line.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry led the Hilltoppers on the board, recording 22 points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

Another Hilltopper to make a difference was WKU redshirt senior Dontaie Allen picked up 18 points, five rebounds, one steal and one block.

WKU senior guard Khristian Lander posted 12 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal.

Kentucky State is coming off a 74-64 loss to Tiffin University. The Thorobreds shot 41.3% (26-63) from field goal range, 23.5% (4-17) from beyond the arc and 57.1% (8-14) from the free throw line.

KSU junior guard Lavar Miller Jr. led the Thorobreds with 15 points, three rebounds, one assist and three steals.

Another top standout for Kentucky State was sophomore guard Morgan Brewer, who picked up a double-double. Brewer recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal.

The Thorobreds also benefitted from KSU sophomore guard Josiah Mitchell, who collected eight points, one rebound and one block.