Western Kentucky (7-3) is set to travel to Dayton, OH. to continue their non-conference schedule, facing off against Wright State (4-5) at the Nutter Center on Tuesday evening.

Tuesday night's meeting between the Hilltoppers and the Raiders will mark the third all-time meeting between the two programs as the series is tied 1-1.

Western Kentucky's fell short 76-74 to Wright State in their last meeting on Dec. 3, 2019 in Dayton, OH. In their first meeting on Dec. 2, 2017, the Hilltoppers defeated the Raiders 78-60 at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The Hilltoppers recently picked up their seventh win of the season on the road, defeating Buffalo 82-65 at Alumni Arena this past Saturday.

Western Kentucky shot 43.9% (29-66) from the floor, 24.0% (6-25) from beyond the arc and 62.1% (18-29) from the free throw line in two frames.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry led the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, dropping a grand total of 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Hilltoppers also benefitted from WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman, who picked up 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals.

WKU junior forward Babacar Faye was a gamechanger for the Hilltoppers as well, collecting nine points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Wright State is coming off an 81-62 win over Bethel as the Raiders shot 51.6% (33-64) from the field, 33.3% (5-15) from three-point range and 66.7% (10-15) from the free throw line.

Wright State graduate guard Trey Calvin led the Raiders on the scoreboard, collecting 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Redshirt junior guard Alex Huibregtse was also crucial for the Raiders, picking up 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Wright State redshirt sophomore forward Brandon Noel made a difference for the Raiders in their last matchup, dropping 12 points, five rebounds and one block.

Western Kentucky is scheduled to tipoff Tuesday night's matchup with Wright State at 6:00 p.m. CT as the matchup will air on ESPN+.