WKU to play App State in Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla. (December 5, 2021) – Western Kentucky University will face off against Appalachian State University in the 8th Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl as announced by bowl officials today. The 2021 game at FAU Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 18 and will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio, including ESPN 106.3 locally.

Western Kentucky, 8-5 overall and 7-2 in Conference USA play, and Appalachian State, 10-3 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference games, will play for the Howard Schnellenberger Championship Trophy, awarded to the champion of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. Both schools were champions of their conference divisions but lost in their respective conference title games to teams playing at home.

Western Kentucky and Appalachian State have not previously met. Further, Appalachian State has not lost in its previous six bowl appearances. Western Kentucky played in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl, defeating the University of Memphis, 51-31.