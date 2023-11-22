WKU to tipoff Northern Classic Tournament in Quebec, Canada
Western Kentucky (3-1) journeys across the northern border later this week to tipoff the Northern Classic in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The Hilltoppers are set to face off against three opponents over the span of the next three days.
The Hilltoppers enter the Northern Classic Tournament with a 3-1 mark after earning an 86-81 win over Murray State followed by a 95-75 victory over Kentucky State last week.
Western Kentucky shot 43.2% (32-74) from the floor, 29.0% (9-31) from beyond the arc and 61.1% (22-36) from the free throw line in their last contest against Kentucky State at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman led the Hilltoppers with a double-double, collecting 17 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block.
Another Hilltopper to make his presence known was WKU junior guard Don McHenry, who picked up 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one block.
WKU freshman guard Teagan Moore also established himself, dropping 13 points, four rebounds and one steal.
Junior forward Babacar Faye and junior guard Enoch Kalambay were also crucial to the Hilltoppers' success, recording nine points each in the 95-75 win.
Western Kentucky enters the Northern Classic Tournament with matchups against Bowling Green, Canisius and UNC Asheville.
Bowling Green
Western Kentucky has faced off against Bowling Green a grand total of 27 times since the 1949-1950 campaign as the Hilltoppers hold a 20-7 advantage in the series. Western Kentucky fell short 77-75 in the last matchup against the Falcons in the 2019 season.
Bowling Green enters the tournament with a 2-2 record, coming off two consecutive losses last week, falling 81-62 to Oakland on Tuesday followed by a 85-67 loss to Bellarmine this past Friday.
The Falcons shot 37.7% (23-61) from the field, 28.1% (9-32) from three-point range and 50.0% (12-24) from the free throw line in their last matchup.
Bowling Green sophomore guard Anthony McComb III led the Falcons with 15 points, two rebounds and one block.
Senior guard DaJion Humphrey picked up valuable minutes on the floor, dropping 12 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Bowling Green senior forward Rashaun Agee also contributed to the scoreboard, posting 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal.
The Hilltoppers and the Falcons are set to face off at Place Bell Arena this upcoming Friday as the opening tip is slated for 6:00 p.m. CT.
Canisius
Western Kentucky plays Canisius in the seventh all-time meeting and the first meeting since the 1949-50 season. In their last matchup, the Hilltoppers prevailed 74-61 over the Griffins on Dec. 26, 1949 at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium.
Canisius enters the Northern Classic with a 2-2 mark, earning a 109-69 blowout victory over D'Youville this past week.
The Griffins shot 54.5% (36-66) from field goal range, 52.0% (13-25) from three-point range and 70.6% (24-34) from the free throw line in their last contest.
Canisius junior guard Tre Dinkins led the Griffins on the scoreboard with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals.
Senior guard Siem Uijtendaal also contributed for the Griffins in the win, picking up 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.
Senior forward Bryce Okpoh also made his presence known for the Griffs, recording 18 points, six rebounds and one block.
Western Kentucky and Canisius are set to face off at Place Bell Arena on Saturday, Nov. 25th as tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT.
UNC Asheville
Western Kentucky will be closing out the Northern Classic Tournament against UNC Asheville, marking the first-ever meeting between the Hilltoppers and the Bulldogs.
UNC Asheville enters the tournament with a 2-2 overall record, collecting a 117-54 win over Carolina University last Tuesday followed by 114-59 blowout victory over Virginia U. of Lynchburg.
In their last matchup, the Bulldogs shot 52.6% (40-76) from field goal range, 39.6% (19-48) from beyond the arc and 60.0% (15-25) from the free throw line.
UNC Asheville junior guard Fletcher Abee led the Bulldogs with 32 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Another contributor for the Bulldogs was junior guard Evan Johnson, who dropped 13 points, two rebounds and five assists.
Redshirt sophomore guard Dean Gabrelcik also added to the scoreboard, recording 12 points, two rebounds and one assist.
Western Kentucky and UNC Asheville will face off on Sunday morning at Place Bell Arena with the opening tip set for 10:00 a.m. CT.
