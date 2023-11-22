Western Kentucky (3-1) journeys across the northern border later this week to tipoff the Northern Classic in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The Hilltoppers are set to face off against three opponents over the span of the next three days.

The Hilltoppers enter the Northern Classic Tournament with a 3-1 mark after earning an 86-81 win over Murray State followed by a 95-75 victory over Kentucky State last week.

Western Kentucky shot 43.2% (32-74) from the floor, 29.0% (9-31) from beyond the arc and 61.1% (22-36) from the free throw line in their last contest against Kentucky State at E.A. Diddle Arena.

WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman led the Hilltoppers with a double-double, collecting 17 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one block.

Another Hilltopper to make his presence known was WKU junior guard Don McHenry, who picked up 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one block.

WKU freshman guard Teagan Moore also established himself, dropping 13 points, four rebounds and one steal.

Junior forward Babacar Faye and junior guard Enoch Kalambay were also crucial to the Hilltoppers' success, recording nine points each in the 95-75 win.

Western Kentucky enters the Northern Classic Tournament with matchups against Bowling Green, Canisius and UNC Asheville.