Western Kentucky (13-4, 2-1 C-USA) continues Conference USA play on the road this Thursday night as the Hilltoppers are traveling to Las Cruces to face off against New Mexico State (7-10, 1-1 C-USA) at the Pan American Center.

Thursday evening's matchup between the Hilltoppers and the Aggies marks the second-ever meeting between the two programs as Western Kentucky defeated New Mexico State 77-75 in Las Cruces during the 2004-05 campaign.

The Hilltoppers are coming off an 80-69 victory over Jacksonville State at E.A. Diddle Arena last Saturday as Western Kentucky improved to 2-1 in conference play while remaining undefeated at home this season.

Western Kentucky shot 49.1% (26-53) from the floor, 50.0% (10-20) from beyond the arc and 72.0% (18-25) from the free throw line. The Hilltoppers additionally outrebounded the Gamecocks 38-28 on the night.

Leading the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard was WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman, who recorded a career-high 25 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win.

Despite missing out on most of the first half due to some foul trouble, WKU junior guard Don McHenry made his presence known for the Hilltoppers in the second frame of play, dropping a total of 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

WKU junior forward Babacar Faye and senior guard Khristian Lander were also crucial for the Hilltoppers in the conference showdown with Jacksonville State, collecting a combined 16 points in the victory.

Faye finished the contest with eight points, seven rebounds and one block while Lander picked up eight points and four assists on the night.

New Mexico State was unable to prevail during their last matchup in Conference USA play as the Aggies fell 77-67 to Florida International in Miami last Thursday.

The Aggies shot 40.7% (22-54) from the field, 31.8% (7-22) from three-point range and 80.0% (16-20) from the free throw line. New Mexico State won the rebounding battle, outrebounding the Panthers 32-27 on the night.

New Mexico State senior guard Femi Odukale led the Aggies on the scoreboard, dropping a grand total of 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Also contributing offensively for the Aggies was senior guard Tanahj Pettway, who picked up 14 points, three rebounds and one steal in the loss.

New Mexico State senior guard and former Hilltopper Jordan Rawls as well as senior guard Brandon Suggs were also key contributors for the Aggies on the scoreboard, dropping a combined 18 points on the evening.

Rawls finished the conference showdown with nine points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals while Suggs recorded nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

Western Kentucky is scheduled to face off against New Mexico State at the Pan American Center this Thursday night as the opening tip is slated for 8 p.m. CT. The matchup is set to air on ESPN+