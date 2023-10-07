This past Thursday, the Hilltoppers went to battle in their second bout of Conference USA play, taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Ruston, Louisiana in what was a four hour game. Ultimately, Western Kentucky took their second victory in a row back to Bowling Green, moving to 2-0 in the C-USA and 4-2 on the season.

The Defensive Backfield!: Cornerbacks Anthony Johnson Jr, Davion Williams, and Virgil Marshall stepped up big time. Between the three was 21 targets, 11 allowed receptions, 129 receiving yards, a single touchdown, two interceptions (Johnson with the game winner), and a pass breakup. Johnson stepped up in a big way, allowing just three catches for just 27 yards on seven targets, and coming down with a pass breakup and the game-winning interception, posting a 14.3 NFL passer rating.

Kendrick Simpkins, though…: The team’s leader in sacks tabs another one, with 4.5 total sacks on the season. Simpkins also applied crucial pressure several times, thus earning a 91.6 pass rushing grade from Pro Football Focus.

Talique Allen, A Key Defender: The team’s leader in tackles with 34 also led the team in tackles with seven, and run stops with four. He also recorded a pass breakup. The versatile defender was everywhere in Tyson Summer’s defense Thursday night, taking 27 snaps at free safety, 13 snaps as a slot corner, 13 snaps in the box, six on the defensive line and four at cornerback.

Another Premier Linebacker?: Kylan Guidry has stepped up, recording a sack and a hurry against the Bulldogs, while also recording six tackles.

The Past Two Games, The Defense…: The defense has stepped up in a big way as of late, against MTSU and LA Tech. The unit has allowed a combined 55.81% completion rate, 511 passing yards, and a single passing touchdown. On the ground, they’ve given up 259 rushing yards and four rushing scores on 66 carries (3.9 yards per carry). They’ve totalled five turnovers, including four interceptions and 39 first downs (fewest of any two game stretch this season). In totality, this defense leads the nation in turnovers with 16. A big-time step up from the defense when it was needed the most. While 28 unanswered points in the second half can’t happen again, the stars are finally aligning for the Hilltoppers defensive unit as it steadily improves.

Malachi Corley Remains King: The YAC (yards-after-catch) King maintains his stay on the throne. By halftime against LA Tech, the star receiver had already garnered five receptions for 174 catches and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdown catches came in short dump offs, where he then rumbled his way for 70 yard and 48 yard touchdown scores, respectively.

Third Straight Season-High: Against Middle Tennessee State, running back LT Sanders posted 83 rushing yards, while Elijah Young posted 30 yards and a touchdown. Both of these performances were season-bests for the respective ball carriers. Against LA Tech, running back Markese Stepp posted his own season-best: nine carries for 76 yards and a touchdown, with a long 56-yard touchdown nod in the first half. Across the past two games, the Hilltoppers have accumulated 56 run attempts for 276 yards and four touchdowns: the most across any two game stretch this season. The WKU run game may have found its stride.

A Change On The Offensive Line: Through the first five games, Wes Dorsey assumed the responsibilities of the starting right tackle. Throughout this stretch, Dorsey suffered a 32.7 overall grade from PFF, including a bench-worthy 25.9 pass blocking grade. In the past two games, MTSU and LA Tech, the Hilltoppers made a change, giving Marshall Jackson 52 snaps against the Blue Raiders and the starting nod against LA Tech. A significant improvement arose, with Jackson posting a 61.2 grade, including a 61.7 in the pass game. It appears Jackson will continue to start moving forward.

Austin Reed Continues C-USA Dominance: Reed completed 19 of his 34 pass attempts against the Bulldogs, compiling 297 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. Reed’s total 1,665 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns each lead the conference.

The Receiving Corps Had A Hard Game: The Hilltoppers suffered two drops and an inability to create separation. After Corley, the next leading receivers were Jimmy Holiday and Easton Messer, who combined for four catches for 46 yards. While they did just face a top-10 pass defense in the nation, Reed found himself desperate for a target several times.