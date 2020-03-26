2019 EVALUATION:

After an abysmal 2018 where the WKU offense saw three different signal callers get significant time, 2019 was a pleasant surprise in the area of consistency.

To begin the season, Steven Duncan was named the starting QB after putting together a less than stellar 2018 season. Duncan's stat line from 2018 stood at 1,071 yards passing, 9 touchdowns and 7 interceptions with a 58% completion percentage.

Needless to say, the Hilltoppers were not feeling confident at the QB position heading into 2019. With five QB's on the roster, Head Coach Tyson Helton was left with the task of deciding which one could spark a new energy into a WKU offense that ranked 71st in the nation in passing yards in 2018.

Steven Duncan began the season as the starter, but a foot injury ended his season after three games. Then, graduate transfer Ty Storey's number was called to get the start versus UAB in the fourth game of the 2019 season.

In Storey's first game under center for WKU he compiled 189 yards passing, 2 touchdowns, no interceptions and a 63 percent completion percentage. Not only did Storey lead WKU in passing versus UAB, but rushing as well carrying the ball 13 times for 26 yards.

From that point on Ty Storey became the story on the 2019 Hilltopper Football team.

Defeating Old Dominion, Army and Charlotte in succession, Story and the Hilltoppers sat at 5-2 through 7 games after a shaky start to the season. While Storey's numbers improved against Marshall and FAU, WKU fell in back to back close games with Storey throwing for a career high 380 yards versus FAU.

Storey's 300 yard game against FAU marked the first 300 yard passing performance by a WKU QB since September 8th, 2018 when Drew Eckels threw for 347 yards in a loss to Maine.

With momentum in the Tops favor, WKU dismantled SEC foe and Ty Storey's former squad Arkansas 45-19 on November 9th. Storey banked another stellar output with 213 yards passing, 1 passing touchdown, no interceptions and a pair of touchdowns on the ground along with 77 yards rushing.

The 6'2" 225 lb. graduate transfer then continued to the lead the Tops to three straight victories to end the season, including a 23-20 First Responder Bowl victory over Western Michigan on Decemeber 30th.

To cap off the 2019 season Storey was named C-USA's newcomer of the year. In ten games as a starter for WKU he racked up 2,567 yards passing, 14 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions along with a 69.9% completion percentage.



Storey's just under 70% completion percentage ranked 5th in FBS and 2nd all time in WKU program history for a season. Not only did Storey have a tremendous impact on WKU's passing game but on the ground as well totaling 276 yards rushing on 118 carries along with 7 rushing touchdowns.