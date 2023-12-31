Western Kentucky (11-3) closed out their non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Saturday afternoon, collecting a close 86-84 victory over Abilene Christian (5-8) to pick up their seventh-straight win.

With the close win over the Wildcats, the Hilltoppers are now on their best 14-game start since the 2001-02 campaign. The 11 non-conference victories is also the most for Western Kentucky since the 2017-18 season.

The win also marked Western Kentucky's third-ever victory over Abilene Christian as the Hilltoppers now hold a 3-0 advantage in the series dating back to Dec. 3, 1960.

Western Kentucky shot 50.7% (35-69) from the floor, 35.0% (7-20) from beyond the arc and 60.0% (9-15) from the free throw line in two frames of play. The Hilltoppers also outrebounded the Wildcats 45-35.

WKU senior forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. led the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard, dropping a grand total of 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.

Another Hilltopper to make his presence known was WKU senior guard Khristian Lander, who picked up 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry established himself for the Hilltoppers once again, collecting 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Also making a difference for the Hilltoppers was WKU junior guard Enoch Kalambay, who earned 11 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Abilene Christian shot 42.7% (32-75) from the field, 50.0% (11-22) from three-point range and 100.0% (9-9) from the free throw line.

ACU junior guard Ali Abdou Dibba led the Wildcats on the night, collecting a total of 25 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.

Another Wildcat to contribute on the scoreboard was ACU senior guard Hunter Jack Madden, who dropped 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

ACU junior guard Kavion McClain was another Wildcat to make a difference, picking up 14 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Western Kentucky is set to tipoff conference play at E.A. Diddle Arena against Liberty on Jan. 6th as the Hilltoppers and the Flames are slated to face off at 5 p.m. CT. The contest will air on the CBS Sports Network.