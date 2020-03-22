Coming off of the 2018 season, the Western Kentucky rushing attack finished 104th in the nation in rushing. The Hilltoppers struggled to establish any kind of ground attack over the last few seasons and it was clear that something needed to change.



It took 17 games for the running game under former-head coach Mike Sanford to even pop a 20 yard carry. Under Tyson Helton it took one snap.

Gaej Walker sprinted 68-yards to the end zone untouched for the longest rushing play in years for the Hilltoppers on the first snap of the 2019 season. With D'Andre Ferby leaving the program and previous season's leading-rusher Joshua Samuel falling behind on the depth chart, the redshirt-junior Walker stepped over from the defensive side of the ball into the offensive backfield.

The defensive back turned running back Walker was the primary workhorse for Coach Helton's offense all of 2019. Over the last two seasons, WKU had had at least four players with 50 rushing attempts in a back-by-committee approach. This past season only saw two players with 50-plus carries: Gaej Walker (241) and quarterback Ty Storey (118). The next closest non-quarterback in number of carries was redshirt-sophomore KeShawn McClendon with nine carries.

Walker was electric on the perimeter for most of the season with his ability to stretch a defense from sideline-to-sideline with his speed and agility. Through the first two games of the 2019 season Walker had already accumulated 252 yards and three scores. By October 26th, Walker had already surpassed last season's leading rusher Joshua Samuel's total of 639 yards by almost 100 yards with 730 yards after rushing to the century mark against Marshall.



Walker earned 2nd Team All-Conference USA honors by piling up 1,208 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging a solid five yards per carry. Walker accounted for 71% of the Hilltoppers' total rushing yards from last season. Helton utilized Walker's athleticism with inside/outside zone runs as well as using him in the passing game as Walker hauled in 24 passes for 140 yards last season.

Briefly put: Gaej Walker was the lead horse in the running back room in 2019.