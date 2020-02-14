2019 WKU Football position recaps: Defensive Backs
In our postseason football coverage, @hanalei91 recaps and evaluates each position group from WKU Football's 2019 campaign as well as briefly previews what is to come in 2020.
Position coach(es): Clatyon White (defensive coordinator/corners), Andy LaRussa (safeties/special teams)
Key players lost from 2018: Drell Greene, DeAndre Farris
Key players in 2019: Devon Key, Antwon Kincade, Ta'Corian Darden, Trae Meadows, Dionté Ruffin, Roger Cray
Key players losing in 2020: Ta'Corian Darden
2019 Evaluation
Heading into the 2019 season, the Hilltoppers' secondary lost safety Drell Greene and corner DeAndre Farris. In 2018, the two combined for 100 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 14 pass breakups, and 2 fumble recoveries. Filling those voids immediately - especially with early questions surrounding the offense - was of utmost importance. Fortunately, the secondary had plenty of depth and experience between Devon Key, Antwon Kincade, Ta'Corian Darden, Dionté Ruffin, and Roger Cray.
Often perceived as susceptible to the deep ball, such vulnerability came to fruition during Game 1 as the Tops' passing defense allowed 10 explosive pass plays (16+ yards) in addition to 21-of-29 pass attempts for 404 yards, 13.9 yards per pass attempt, 4 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. However, by the end of the season, they were not the same team (or position group).
|2019
|2018
|2017
|
INT
|
7-of-11
|
10-of-12
|
10-of-10
|
PBU
|
44-of-50
|
44-of-56
|
37-of-49
|
FF
|
2-of-5
|
2-of-8
|
2-of-7
|
FR
|
2-of-4
|
2-of-6
|
3-of-5
|
TOT
|
344-of-869
|
350-of-827
|
446-of-972
Sure, more takeaways would have been optimal. So how did the secondary turn it around after Game 1? The answer is a bit convoluted and multifaceted, but in a one word summation...coverage (PFF ranks WKU 14th in this category).
In a bit of a quid pro quo, better coverage gave the defensive front more time to create plays while more pressure up front led to rockier throws and incomplete passes.
By the end of the season, the Tops were allowing 3.9 explosive pass plays per game in addition to 7.4 yards per pass attempt, 200.5 passing yards per game, and 16 passing touchdowns. Season-to-season improvement was made even more impressive by the fact that the passing defense allowed 48.9 fewer yards per game in 2019 than 2018. Additionally, they allowed a 53.4% completion rate as compared to 56.2% in 2018.
|Player
|2020 Class
|Stats
|
Devon Key
|
R-Sr
|
93 TOT, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT (TD), 8 BU, 1 FR
|
Antwon Kincade
|
Sr
|
84 TOT, 3.0 TFL, 2 INT, 5 BU
|
Ta'Corian Darden
|
--
|
54 TOT, 3.5 TFL, 1 INT, 8 BU, 1 QBH
|
Trae Meadows
|
Sr
|
30 TOT, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 5 BU, 1 QBH, 1 FR, 1 blocked kick
|
Dionté Ruffin
|
Sr
|
25 TOT, 1.0 TFL, 9 BU, 2 FF
|
Beanie Bishop
|
R-So
|
17 TOT, 1 BU
|
Omari Alexander
|
R-Sr
|
14 TOT, 1.0 TFL, 5 BU, 2 QBH
|
Roger Cray
|
Sr
|
10 TOT, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT, 3 BU
2020 Preview
More has to be done in the form of takeaways. Additionally, coverage was good but always can be improved, both, against the long ball and in the redzone. There were specific players, like FAU's Harrison Bryant (TE) and Southern Mississippi's Tim Jones and Quez Watkins (WRs), who could seemingly make plays no matter the coverage.
The Tops' defensive backs enter the 2020 campaign with a lot of depth, experience, and maturity: all positive signs for an even better season. Although they lose Ta'Corian Darden, the Tops pick up five defensive backs two of which were JUCO players.
John Blunt Jr., a sophomore corner, saw action in nine games at Cisco College, recording 25 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, 4 INTs, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 TFLs. Dominique Bradshaw, a junior corner, recorded 24 tackles and 11 pass breakups for Navarro College in 2019.
Can the Tops' DBs 'top' 2019? The personnel are certainly in place to do so.