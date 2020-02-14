In our postseason football coverage, @hanalei91 recaps and evaluates each position group from WKU Football's 2019 campaign as well as briefly previews what is to come in 2020.

Position coach(es): Clatyon White (defensive coordinator/corners), Andy LaRussa (safeties/special teams) Key players lost from 2018: Drell Greene, DeAndre Farris Key players in 2019: Devon Key, Antwon Kincade, Ta'Corian Darden, Trae Meadows, Dionté Ruffin, Roger Cray Key players losing in 2020: Ta'Corian Darden

2019 Evaluation

Heading into the 2019 season, the Hilltoppers' secondary lost safety Drell Greene and corner DeAndre Farris. In 2018, the two combined for 100 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 14 pass breakups, and 2 fumble recoveries. Filling those voids immediately - especially with early questions surrounding the offense - was of utmost importance. Fortunately, the secondary had plenty of depth and experience between Devon Key, Antwon Kincade, Ta'Corian Darden, Dionté Ruffin, and Roger Cray. Often perceived as susceptible to the deep ball, such vulnerability came to fruition during Game 1 as the Tops' passing defense allowed 10 explosive pass plays (16+ yards) in addition to 21-of-29 pass attempts for 404 yards, 13.9 yards per pass attempt, 4 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. However, by the end of the season, they were not the same team (or position group).

DB Yearly Stat Comparison 2019 2018 2017 INT 7-of-11 10-of-12 10-of-10 PBU 44-of-50 44-of-56 37-of-49 FF 2-of-5 2-of-8 2-of-7 FR 2-of-4 2-of-6 3-of-5 TOT 344-of-869 350-of-827 446-of-972

Sure, more takeaways would have been optimal. So how did the secondary turn it around after Game 1? The answer is a bit convoluted and multifaceted, but in a one word summation...coverage (PFF ranks WKU 14th in this category). In a bit of a quid pro quo, better coverage gave the defensive front more time to create plays while more pressure up front led to rockier throws and incomplete passes. By the end of the season, the Tops were allowing 3.9 explosive pass plays per game in addition to 7.4 yards per pass attempt, 200.5 passing yards per game, and 16 passing touchdowns. Season-to-season improvement was made even more impressive by the fact that the passing defense allowed 48.9 fewer yards per game in 2019 than 2018. Additionally, they allowed a 53.4% completion rate as compared to 56.2% in 2018.

2019 Key DB Stats Player 2020 Class Stats Devon Key R-Sr 93 TOT, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT (TD), 8 BU, 1 FR Antwon Kincade Sr 84 TOT, 3.0 TFL, 2 INT, 5 BU Ta'Corian Darden -- 54 TOT, 3.5 TFL, 1 INT, 8 BU, 1 QBH Trae Meadows Sr 30 TOT, 1.0 TFL, 1 INT, 5 BU, 1 QBH, 1 FR, 1 blocked kick Dionté Ruffin Sr 25 TOT, 1.0 TFL, 9 BU, 2 FF Beanie Bishop R-So 17 TOT, 1 BU Omari Alexander R-Sr 14 TOT, 1.0 TFL, 5 BU, 2 QBH Roger Cray Sr 10 TOT, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT, 3 BU

2020 Preview