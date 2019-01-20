On Saturday, Western Kentucky snapped a three-game losing streak when they defeated Florida Atlantic 72-66 in front of a sellout crowd at Diddle Arena.

In attendance for the big win was Mountain Brook (Ala.) 2020 guard Colby Jones, who was on an unofficial visit at WKU.

"I loved the fans up there," Jones said. "They were really into the game the whole time. Another thing I liked was how close all the coaches and their families were. I even got to meet a lot of the coaches families so that was nice also."

The Alabama product was also impressed with the Hilltoppers style of play and the way the guards are utilized in their system.

"The guards have a lot of freedom to create for others and come off ball screens so I feel like I would fit that mold of their offense."

Throughout the recruiting process, Jones has been in contact with assistant coach Hennssy Auriantal and the relationship is growing.

"I say we have a pretty good relationship right now," Jones explained. "He’s always checking to make sure I’m in the gym and trying to perfect my craft."

Their are a couple of aspects to the 6-foot-4 guard's overall game that the Western Kentucky staff likes.

"They said the love my motor and energy on the defensive end and the ability to stop somebody," he said. "They were also saying with my 3-point shooting ability I could come in and make an impact."

During his time on campus, Jones also got to spend some time with the players and also has a connection with a current Hilltopper.

"I talked to Galen (Tolu) Smith for a couple minutes when I first got up there, we actually played together in AAU for a tournament my freshman summer, so it was cool being able to see him up there. But after the game I was able to talk to all the players for a couple minutes after they won."

Jones is also hearing from the likes of Iowa State, Yale, Kansas State, UAB and Princeton.