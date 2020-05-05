News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 11:59:59 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 3-star safety James Wright on WKU: 'I just love the program'

Class of 2021 3-star safety James Wright has WKU in his Top 5.
Class of 2021 3-star safety James Wright has WKU in his Top 5.
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor + Beat Reporter
@ByMansfield
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky beat reporter and managing editor for InsideHilltopperSports.com. He covers the ins and outs of the football and men's basketball programs on a daily basis.

Western Kentucky has been recruiting James Wright for quite some time, and the prospect is a big fan of the Hilltoppers' program. Wright, a Class of 2021 3-star safety from Lakewood High School in ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}