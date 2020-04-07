On Monday, Western Kentucky extended a new offer to Ramsay (Ala.) 2021 power forward Keshawn Murphy.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound prospect claims offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, Auburn, UAB, and Troy.

The three-star talent has already taken one official visit to Alabama back in September and has also taken recent visits to Auburn and Mississippi State.

Murphy was named Class 5A first-team, all-state this past season after leading his team to a 25-9 record and an appearance in the state semi-finals.

