News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-07 08:54:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 PF Keshawn Murphy the latest WKU target

Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Are you looking to buy a house that you can call “home”? Are you wanting to sell and wonder how much your home is worth? Let Ken Waddell with RE/MAX Real Estate Executives help you through the process and make your home buying or selling experience go smoothly! Call or text Ken TODAY at (270) 779-5379.
Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals
Ramsay (Ala.) 2021 PF Keshawn Murphy is the latest target for WKU
Ramsay (Ala.) 2021 PF Keshawn Murphy is the latest target for WKU (Jeffrey Lee/AuburnSports.com)

On Monday, Western Kentucky extended a new offer to Ramsay (Ala.) 2021 power forward Keshawn Murphy.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound prospect claims offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, Auburn, UAB, and Troy.

The three-star talent has already taken one official visit to Alabama back in September and has also taken recent visits to Auburn and Mississippi State.

Murphy was named Class 5A first-team, all-state this past season after leading his team to a 25-9 record and an appearance in the state semi-finals.

MORE: WKU 2021 TARGETS

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}