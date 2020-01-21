Butler (Ky.) 6'4" combo guard Turrell Cleaves Jr. took his second visit to The Hill on December 7th at the Arkansas game.

The turn of the decade may have just occurred, but that doesn't mean head coach Rick Stansbury is taking any time away from recruiting future Hilltoppers.

"What I like most about WKU is the crowd, the people, the atmosphere and Coach (Phil) Cunningham," said Cleaves Jr.

The Louisville area standout is currently averaging 4.6 points per game along with 2.9 rebounds per game in 15 games starting as a sophomore for the Butler Bulldogs.

"They like how tough I am and how well I can score," said Cleaves Jr. when asked about what WKU coaches like about his game. "I can bring scoring, rebounding and great defense to WKU."

Cleaves Jr. praises his relationship with Associate Head Coach Phil Cunningham since he's been in contact with WKU. He is also being recruited by in-state schools Bellarmine and Kentucky State.

With it being so early in Cleaves' high school career, he has not been offered by any schools yet, but that will change with more experience.

Check out a flash of Cleaves Jr's athletic ability in a recent game of his below.