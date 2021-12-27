2022 Signing Class Film Evaluation: Kylan Guidry
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Name: Kylan GuidryPosition: Defensive EndHeight: 6'4"Weight: 225Prev. School: Kilgore College JUCO (Kilgore, TX)High School: Northwest High School (Opelusas, LA)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news