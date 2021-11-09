2023 guard Jacob Meyer commits to the Hilltoppers
Western Kentucky received their first verbal commit from the class of 2023 on Monday as Covington (Ky.) Holy Cross point guard Jacob Meyer announced his plans to join the Hilltoppers via Twitter.
Meyer took a tour of WKU's campus over Halloween weekend and received an offer following his visit.
In addition to WKU's offer, the 6-foot-2, 185 pound point guard from Covington, KY. had offers from Northern Kentucky and IUPUI.
Currently unranked as a 2023 prospect, Meyer has posted impressive stats during his sophomore season at Holy Cross.
He helped lead the Indians to a 14-10 record while leading his team in scoring, averaging 25.2 points per game. The new WKU commit also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season.
Meyer shot 33.6% from three-point range and 74.1% from the free throw line during the 2020-21 campaign as well.
