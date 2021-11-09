2023 guard Jacob Meyer commits to the Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky received their first verbal commit from the class of 2023 on Monday as Covington (Ky.) Holy Cross point guard Jacob Meyer announced his plans to join the Hilltoppers via Twitter.

Meyer took a tour of WKU's campus over Halloween weekend and received an offer following his visit.

In addition to WKU's offer, the 6-foot-2, 185 pound point guard from Covington, KY. had offers from Northern Kentucky and IUPUI.