Western Kentucky had a big official visitor on campus this weekend in West Oaks Academy (Fla.) combo guard Selton Miguel . The four-star prospect went in-depth about his trip with InsideHilltopperSports.com.

- On what stood out during his visit to WKU:

"To be honest, I didn't expect the facilities to look like that. They got great facilities. It's a big campus and I really enjoyed the visit."

- On when the Hilltoppers got involved in his recruiting process:

"They've been recruiting me since July. They were the first offer I got in July. After I got the offer, they just started talking to me almost every day and texting me almost every day talking about their school and how it would be a great fit for me."

- On his relationship with the coaching staff:

"I talk to all the coaches on the staff. I talk mainly with the head coach (Rick Stansbury) and Coach Hennssy (Auriantal). I really like them because they are true to their word. Some coaches tell you things you want to hear, but they tell you things you need to hear."

- On what the staff likes about his skills and abilities:

"They like the way I play defense. They like the way I create my own shots. They like the way I play for my teammates. The way I create in one-on-one situations. I'm a scorer. They would be a great fit for me because they have two guys leaving and I could be a star for them."

- On where he sees himself playing in college:

"I play one to three. I can play point guard because I can really pass the ball and I'm a combo guard - sometimes I play one, sometimes I play two."

- On his official visits in the future:

"I'm scheduling another visit on September 7th to Kansas State and on the 14th (of September) to Texas A&M."

- On what other schools are involved right now:

"The other schools that are really on me right now are Iowa State, TCU, Texas A&M, USF, and St. John's."