Football season is just around the corner, with Western Kentucky kicking off its 2020 campaign in 89 days against Tennessee-Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Leading up to the start of the season and Year 2 of the Tyson Helton era, Inside Hilltopper Sports will be sharing plenty of preseason content. I'm getting things started by presenting five Hilltoppers who I expect to be All-Conference USA selections this year. 1. DEANGELO MALONE - DEFENSIVE END - SENIOR

DeAngelo Malone was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. (WKU Athletics)

DeAngelo Malone is a force to be reckoned with. The defensive end had a standout junior season in 2019 - registering 99 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks - en route to being named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-C-USA selection. A player who'll one day be in the NFL, Malone is bound to have another big season in 2020. 2. GAEJ WALKER - RUNNING BACK - REDSHIRT SENIOR

Gaej Walker was a Second Team All-Conference USA selection in 2019. (WKU Athletics)

Gaej Walker was a defensive player in 2018 and didn't even take an offensive snap. Fast forward one season and he quickly became WKU's primary running back, rushing for 1,208 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year playing the position for the Hilltoppers and being a Second Team All-C-USA selection. After seeing what he was capable of doing, Walker is expected to do even more for the Toppers' offensive unit this season. 3. JAHCOUR PEARSON - WIDE RECEIVER - REDSHIRT SENIOR

Jahcour Pearson was a Second Team All-Conference USA selection in 2019. (WKU Athletics)

Alongside Lucky Jackson, Jahcour Pearson was one of the Hilltoppers' main wideouts a season ago. Reeling in 76 receptions for 804 yards and seven touchdowns, Pearson had a breakout campaign and was a Second Team All-Conference USA selection. You can expect him to take on an even larger role this year with Jackson and Quin Jernighan both graduated. 4. KYLE BAILEY - LINEBACKER - SENIOR

Kyle Bailey was a defensive leader for the Toppers last season and a Conference USA Honorable Mention. (WKU Athletics)

DeAngelo Malone is one of the first names that comes to mind when discussing WKU's defensive unit, but Kyle Bailey is certainly a player who doesn't go unnoticed. Bailey played in all 13 games - starting in 12 - last season and totaled 109 tackles, six tackles for loss and three interceptions, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. Bailey was a C-USA Honorable Mention in 2019, but I'd expect to see him on a First or Second Team in 2020. 5. JOSH SIMON - TIGHT END - SOPHOMORE

Josh Simon came in as a true freshman and made an immediate impact. (WKU Athletics)