A closer look at JUCO transfer forward Tyrone Marshall Jr.

Marshall has been ranked a three-star recruit by Rivals.com as he concludes his junior college career in Colby.

The native of Nashville, Tennessee will be joining the Hilltoppers after having played two seasons for Colby Community College in Colby, KS.

Western Kentucky added some firepower to the 2022-23 roster during last season's early signing period, landing JUCO transfer and three-star power forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. on July 25, 2021.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound power forward has been explosive for the Trojans, playing 33.6 minutes per game and recording 15.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game over the course of his junior college career.

As a freshman in the 2020-21 season, Marshall averaged 31.4 minutes per game, recording 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He also shot 55.3% (89-161) from the field, 33.3% (7-21) from beyond the arc and 65.6% (40-61) from the free throw line. In his freshman stint, Marshall scored 225 total points.

In the shortened 2020-21 campaign, the Trojans had a 6-10 overall record and a 6-9 conference record with a 3-3 home record and 3-7 record on the road.

In his last season at Colby Community College in 2021-22, Marshall played 34.7 minutes per game and dropped 16.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Marshall recorded 55.0% (188-342) shooting from the field, 32.9% (25-76) shooting from the three-point line and 69.7% (101-145) shooting from the free throw line.

In the 2021-22 season, Colby Community College played 31 games, recording a 16-15 overall record and a 10-13 record in conference play. The Trojans were 12-3 at home and 4-12 on the road.

Marshall is a 2020 graduate of Pearl Cohn High School where he played high school basketball. Marshall was outstanding in high school, earning an all-state selection and was a finalist for Mr. Tennessee Basketball.