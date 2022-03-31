 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football-All 32 NFL teams represented in WKU's Pro Day on Thursday
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-31 19:10:39 -0500') }} football

All 32 NFL teams represented in WKU's Pro Day on Thursday

Former QB Bailey Zappe talks with the media following his Pro Day showcase. (Drew Toennies)
Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky held their annual Pro Day showcase at Houchens-Industries Stadium on Thursday, attracting scouts from all 32 NFL franchises and three executives, despite cold and windy conditions.

WKU head coach Tyson Helton revealed that alongside representation from all 32 teams, there were also executives from several organizations in attendance. Those executives were Eliot Wolf from the New England Patriots, Jamaal Stephenson from the Minnesota Vikings and Ryan Cowden from the Tennessee Titans.

"I think we had all the scouts out here. I was really proud of our guys. They really tested well, really showed out well. It was great to have everybody out here. It was a great day for Western Kentucky."
— Tyson Helton
"It's been a fun process, this is something i've been dreaming for all my life, playing football since I was five. So, this has alaways been a dream of mine to be in this situation."
— Bailey Zappe

Former gunslinger Bailey Zappe was near-perfect, connecting with receivers on 55-of-56 passes in 20 mph chilling winds. Zappe's Pro Day showcase was impressive to many NFL scouts as Zappe booked a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles after exiting the field.

"I felt like it was a really good day. 55-of-56, so almost perfect, but it was a great day for everybody."
— Bailey Zappe

Zappe has been followed around by a few extra cameras for the past few months as he pursues an NFL career. Zappe revealed that he was being filmed for a show called "Hey Rookie," an ESPN exclusive show.

"It's a show called Hey Rookie. They do a bunch of stuff every year with a few amount of rookies."
— Bailey Zappe
"It's been a long three months. I've been working, kinda wanted to prove some people wrong. Athletically, I think there were some doubts, but I did that today."
— Jerreth Sterns

Scouts also had the opportunity to observe former WKU wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, who put on a convincing performance in his last collegiate event at Western Kentucky.

In the first portion of Pro Day, Sterns recorded a 40-inch vertical jump (unofficially) and showed his explosive speed on the field going forward, completing multiple deep passes from Zappe, looking just as strong as he did last season, if not stronger.

"I felt like it went really well. I was very well prepared. I felt like I went through the drill pretty fluently."
— DeAngelo Malone

Former WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone, who put on 15 pounds since last season, showcased his toughness on the field early on, building on his recent performance in the Senior Bowl.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound draft prospect finished off the day with impressive numbers, booking himself a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles following the event.

Factoring in wind speed, Malone recorded a 4.53 for the 40-yard dash, a 6.9 in the cone drill and a 4.9 in his shuttle drills.

{{ article.author_name }}