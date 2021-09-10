Analyzing the Enemy: Army Black Knights (9/11/21)

History: WKU and Army have met three times with the Hilltoppers 3-0 in the matchup. Their last meeting was on October 12, 2019 with WKU defeating Army by a score of 17-8.

Quarterbacks

In his debut and highly anticipated start with the Hilltoppers, Bailey Zappe posted video game numbers: completing 28-of-35 pass attempts (80.0%) for 424 yards, 12.1 yards per pass attempt, and 7 touchdowns. Zappe currently leads the nation in passing yards per game (several teams have already played two games), total touchdowns, quarterback rating (240.9), tied for 8th in completion percentage, and ranks 10th in yards per pass attempt. Against UT Martin, he played a blemish-free game with exception to an early pick which, clearly, never phased him the remainder of the game. With a success rate of 62.9%, an EPA of 30.7 (0.74 per play), and 11 explosive pass plays, Zappe made an immediate impact on an offense looking for big plays and big numbers.

Army's Christian Anderson, Jemel Jones, and Tyhier Tyler each saw the field against Georgia State in the Black Knights' 43-10 win. The three combined and completed 3-of-4 pass attempts for 98 yards, 24.5 yards per pass attempt, and 2 touchdowns. Heading into Saturday's game, Tyler is questionable with an injury.

Comparing Zappe and Army's quarterbacks is like comparing apples to oranges since Army runs a triple-option flexbone. Simply put, you will rarely see Army line up in the shotgun.

Advantage: WKU

Receivers

Last Thursday, the Hilltoppers had six different players with touchdown receptions: receivers Jerreth Sterns, Mitchel Tinsley, Malachi Corley, Daewood Davis, and Craig Burt Jr. as well as tight end Joshua Simon. Those six combined for 24 receptions, 440 yards, 18.3 yards per catch, and 8 touchdowns. Jerreth Sterns and Joshua Simon had 2 touchdowns, each.

Since 2016, Army averages 7.5 pass attempts per game. Again, Army has not been and will not be scattering the ball to a handful of receivers. No matter, Tyrell Robinson, Braheam Murphy, and Sean Eckert totaled 3 receptions for 98 yards, 32.7 yards per catch, and 2 touchdowns against Georgia State. For what its worth, they are efficient and effective when utilized.

Advantage: WKU

Running Backs

Obviously, WKU's aerial attack was the headline pre and post-game while questions (not necessarily concerns) surround the ground game. It isn't that the ground game had a dismal performance, but WKU played far from the mantra of "establish the run, first" and/or Marty Ball. There was simply no need. During the first half of the game, WKU had 10 rushing attempts for 36 yards (3.6 yards per carry). During the second half of the game, WKU had 15 rushing attempts for 69 yards (4.6 yards per carry). True freshman Kye Robichaux led with 9 carries for 44 yards (4.8 yards per carry). Adam Cofield was close behind with 10 carries for 40 yards (4.0 yards per carry). The entire team averaged 4.36 yards per carry.

A ground attack is Army's bread and butter. To describe a typical Army game: 1) they run, and 2) they run the clock. While WKU threw the ball 60.0% of their plays against UT Martin, Army ran the ball 94.0% of their plays against Georgia State...and that is pretty standard for the Black Knights no matter the season. On the day, they totaled 67 carries for 258 yards (3.85 yards per carry) and 4 rushing touchdowns. Leading rushers were Jakobi Buchanan and Christian Anderson with a combined for 26 carries, 93 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Advantage: Army

Offensive Line

With such successful offenses, albeit strikingly different in schemes, it is clear that the anchor is their respective offensive line.

In their opening games, neither WKU nor Army's offensive line allowed a sack. WKU's offensive line gave Zappe all of the time and room to make big, explosive plays while Army's offensive line made room for the ground game.

Heading into the matchup, WKU's pass block ranks #1 with a PFF Grade of 92.6 and their run block ranks #59 with a PFF Grade of 62.1. Army's pass block ranks #68 with a PFF Grade of 56.1 and their run block ranks #30 with a PFF Grade of 72.8.

Advantage: Even

Secondary

In last week's matchup, WKU's secondary only allowed 20-of-43 pass attempts for 195 yards, and 1 touchdown. They thwarted any attempt and hope of an air attack. Miguel Edwards picked off UT Martin's Keon Howard in the 3rd quarter and added a return for 23 yards. On the night, WKU's secondary totaled 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 5-of-6 pass breakups. Antwon Kincade led the team in tackles (7) while redshirt freshman T.J. Springer totaled 3 pass breakups.

Saturday will be a bit different for the Hilltopper secondary. Faced with Army's triple-option, they will be forced to commit to the run but must not be lulled to sleep. A big passing play always looms when playing against such a repetitive offense.

Army's secondary allowed 12-of-20 pass attempts for 129 yards. Corner Jabari Moore picked off Georgia State's Cornelious Brown IV in the 2nd quarter. The Black Knights' secondary totaled 22 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups, and 1 quarterback hurry. Julian McDuffie led the team in tackles with 7.

The challenges ahead for these two groups should prove to be quite opposite. However, their successes may dictate the outcome of the game.

Advantage: Even



Linebackers

In last week's win, WKU's linebackers accounted for 11 total tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss. Will Ignont came up with a fumble recovery in the 2nd quarter.

The Hilltopper linebacker crew can expect a full day of fighting off run blocking while trying to read the triple-option. Defending against the option can be a daunting and rigorous task, so staying disciplined will be at a premium.

Army's linebacker corps totaled 22 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble. Andre Carter II was responsible for the 3.0 tackles for loss/3.0 sacks while Arik smith was responsible for the 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble.

With Army's linebacker corps, expect a mix of blitzes that can only hope to interrupt WKU's pass protection and throw off Zappe's timing.

Advantage: Army

Defensive Line

Before kickoff, WKU's rushing defense needs to be improved and prepared. Against UT Martin, the Hilltoppers allowed 34 carries for 201 rushing yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 2 touchdowns. Allowing 5.9 yards per carry from an Army team that tends to run 90.0% of all plays is not a recipe for success. They did, however, do a fine job of putting pressure on the quarterback. Last week, the defensive line totaled 23 tackles, 2.5-of-5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 1 pass breakup, and 3 quarterback hurries. The Hilltoppers' rushing defense ranked #54 with a PFF Grade of 71.4 and the pass rush ranked #12 with a PFF Grade of 81.1.

Army's rushing defense only allowed 28 carries for 48 yards (1.7 yards per carry) and 1 touchdown. The defensive line totaled 10 tackles and 1.5-of-7.0 tackles for loss. The Black Knights' rushing defense ranked #80 with a PFF Grade of 63.5 and the pass rush ranked #32 with a PFF Grade of 76.2.

Controlling the line will be pivotal to the second level's success. It comes as no surprise that a game played against the likes of a military academy could be decided in the trenches.

Advantage: WKU

Special Teams

Last week, WKU only punted once, with John Haggerty punting for 44 yards with the ball landing inside of the 20 yard line. Kicker Brayden Narveson was perfect on extra point kicks and went 1-for-1 on field goal attempts. The return game looked vastly improved from the last couple of years. Jerreth Sterns had 2 punt returns for an average 15.5 yards per return. Beanie Bishop and Joey Beljan totaled 4 kickoff returns for 98 yards and 24.5 yards per return.

Army punter Zach Harding punted twice for an average of 56.0 yards per punt and 1 punt landing inside of the 20 yard line. Kicker Cole Talley was perfect on extra point kicks and went 1-for-1 on field goal attempts. Tyrell Robinson had 3 punt returns for an average of 7 yards per return.

Advantage: Even