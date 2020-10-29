InsideHilltopperSports - Analyzing the Enemy: BYU Cougars (10/31/20)

Quarterbacks

Note: Tyrrell Pigrome was named the starter on Thursday, October 29.

The saying goes: "If you have two quarterbacks, you have none." WKU is living that reality. Maryland graduate transfer Tyrrell Pigrome ("Piggy") started the first four games, was never able to get anything going, and was pulled during the third quarter of the Marshall game and replaced with Kevaris Thomas. Although Thomas undoubtedly stretched the field and provided some sparks to a lifeless offense, his two starts were riddled with mistakes. After going 12-17 for 59 yards, and pretty banged up, Thomas was replaced by Piggy during the Chattanooga game. Piggy went 4-8 for 73 yards and 1 passing touchdown. Signs point to Piggy getting the start this Saturday (especially if Thomas is injured), but he - along with the rest of the offense - will have to do a better job of making plays and sustaining drives.

BYU's Zach Wilson - who is on several Heisman Trophy watch lists - has been almost flawless this season. During the Cougars 6-0 start, Wilson has gone 126-161 (78.3%) for 1,928 passing yards (321.3 yards per game), 12.0 yards per pass attempt, 16 touchdowns and just 1 interception. His deep ball dazzles; on passes of 20+ yards through the air, Wilson has gone 20-28 (71.4%) for 759 yards and 7 touchdowns. He caps his stats with 36 carries for 115 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns.

Advantage: BYU

Receivers

With such inconsistency at quarterback, it would be safe to assume that the receiving corps would be struggling. Instead, they've been the least of the offense's concern. The proven playmakers are there - tight end Josh Simon and receivers Xavier Lane, Mitchell Tinsley, Craig Burt Jr., and Dayton Wade - but their talents have not really been harnessed when quarterback play is prone to poor decision making.

Wilson's top targets - receivers Dax Milne, Gunner Romney, and Neil Pau'u - account for 1,326 receiving yards, 17.2 yards per reception, and 8 touchdowns. Romney is listed as questionable heading into the matchup and will likely rest in preparation for Boise State the following week. Without Romney, Keanu Hill or Brayden Cosper will see more action. Hill and Cosper combine for 101 yards, 14.4 yards per reception, and 1 touchdown.

Advantage: BYU

Running Backs

In a twist of fate, after struggling most of the season, WKU's ground game showed a glimmer of hope against Chattanooga...while the air attack was non-existent. Prior to the UAB and Chattanooga games, Gaej Walker had just 28 carries for a dismal 73 yards (18.25 yards per game), 2.6 yards per carry, and 1 touchdown. But against the Blazers and Mocs, Walker had 26 carries for 126 yards (38 vs. UAB, 88 vs. UTC), and averaged 4.8 yards per carry. Jaikari Moses continues to be the more consistent running back, though. On the season, Moses has 23 carries for 146 yards and 6.3 yards per carry. The two have seemingly played better with Thomas under center. With Piggy, likely, back in the QB1 spot, the Tops mustn't give up on utilizing the two backs. Let them loose and alleviate the pressure off of the passing game.

The Cougars' ground attack is led by Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa. This season, Allgeier has 75 carries for a net 492 yards, 6.6 yards per carry, and 6 touchdowns. Katoa has 51 carries for a net 261 yards, 5.1 yards per carry, and 4 touchdowns. Against a struggling WKU rushing defense, these guys could have a big day.

Advantage: BYU

Offensive Line

Both WKU and BYU are with veteran offensive lines and both are facing some challenges heading into Saturday's game. BYU has not really been at full strength due to various illnesses and injuries. Still, they've only allowed 4 sacks on Wilson and the ground game is posting very respectable numbers. WKU's line - although healthy - has had their hands full trying to protect quarterbacks who tend to make questionable decisions.

Advantage: Even

Secondary

There's really no comparison between BYU and any team WKU has faced, thus far. Maybe Louisville? Zach Wilson and his targets will certainly pose a threat to WKU's secondary. The last time WKU faced a quarterback and receivers apt to stretching the field, the Tops got burned repeatedly. After the Louisville game, opponents were never playing from behind and were able to get the job done on the ground. WKU has allowed 95-164 (58.0%) pass attempts for 1,086 passing yards (181.0 yards per game), 6.62 yards per pass attempt, 5 passing touchdowns, and has 2 interceptions.

BYU's secondary is led by Zayne Anderson, Troy Warner, and Micah Harper. The three combine for 48 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 pass breakup, and 1 quarterback hurry. Like WKU, they've seen moments of struggle. Against UTSA, they allowed the Roadrunners to spread the ball out and go 24-33 (72.7%) for 287 yards, 2 touchdowns (and 1 interception). The Cougars have allowed 109-174 (62.6%) pass attempts for 1,178 passing yards (196.3 yards per game), 6.8 yards per pass attempt, 8 passing touchdowns, and has come away with 5 interceptions. Look for BYU's Chris Wilcox to make an impact. He plays like a true lockdown corner and provides the Cougars' defense a lot of freedom.

Statistically, these two units are even. However, considering WKU has to face one of the best quarterbacks in the nation and a stout receiving corps...

Advantage: BYU

Linebackers

The Hilltoppers' linebackers (as well as defensive line) have not been providing much of a consistent punch. Especially with teams quieting star defensive end DeAngelo Malone, WKU's Kyle Bailey and Eli Brown have to make up for the fact. The two combine for 75 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and 2 quarterback hurries.

BYU has a lot of talent and depth at linebacker. However, they are without Ben Bywater for the remainder of the year and it is unknown if Keenan Pili will be back. Isaiah Kaufusi, Payton Wilgar, and Max Tooley have combined for 78 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, 7 quarterback hurries, and 2 forced fumbles.

Advantage: BYU

Defensive Line

WKU's touted pass rush from 2019 as well as rushing defense has taken a very confusing and uncharacteristic step back. Through six games, last season, defensive ends DeAngelo Malone and Juwuan Jones had combined for 77 total tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and 11 quarterback hurries. Through six games in 2020, the two have combined for 57 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 3 quarterback hurries. The rushing defense has allowed 1,134 yards from 246 carries, 4.6 yards per carry, 189.0 yards per game, and 14 touchdowns. Controlling the line of scrimmage against a veteran BYU offensive line and getting to Wilson seems like a tall order, at this point.

BYU's defensive front is led by defensive tackle Bracken El-Bakri with 21 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and 1 quarterback hurry. Defensive end Tyler Batty (13 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries) was dinged up against Texas State which could leave Alden Tofa or Uriah Leiataua with more playing time. DE Zac Dawe has 19 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup, and 1 quarterback hurry. They've looked really good but have, also, had moments of struggle.

Advantage: Even

Special Teams

WKU's John Haggerty has averaged 44.14 yards per punt with 8 punts inside of the 20. Kicker Brayden Narveson has gone 5-of-5 on FG attempts and 13-of-13 on extra point kicks. The kick return game has averaged 14.76 yards on 17 kick returns. The punt return game has totaled 5 punt returns for an average of 4.4 yards per return.

BYU's Ryan Rehkow has averaged 46.3 yards per punt with 8 punts inside of the 20. Kicker Jake Oldroyd has gone 6-of-6 on FG attempts and 31-of-31 on extra point attempts. The kick return game has averaged 14.2 yards on 14 kick returns. The punt return game has totaled 8 punt returns for an average of 9.8 yards per return.

Advantage: Even



