History: FAU leads the series 7-3. The Owls, currently, hold a two game win steak, having defeated the Hilltoppers in 2017 and 2018. Last year, FAU defeated WKU at FAU Stadium by a score of 34-15.

Quarterbacks

WKU's Ty Storey has, now, posted four consecutive games with at least a 70.0% completion rate. He ranks #9 in the nation with a completion rate of 70.3%. The graduate transfer has proven to be consistent, accurate, explosive, and can take a hit to make a play. On the season, Storey is 109-of-155 for 1,097 yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and has 60 carries for 105 rushing yard and 3 rushing touchdowns. Against Marshall, Storey went 31-of-43 (72.1%) for 292 yards, 6.8 yards per pass attempt, 0 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, took 4 sacks, and had 7 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown. Simply put, Storey finds ways to put numbers on the board no matter the situation.

FAU's Chris Robison left Saturday's decisive 41-3 win over ODU in the second quarter after being on the receiving end of a tackle that drove the quarterback's head and left shoulder into the ground. His outlook was questionable heading into Saturday's matchup; however, the redshirt sophomore told reporters that he is preparing for the week like he is going to start. On the season, Robison is 172-of-271 (63.5%) for 2,131 yards, 7.8 yards per pass attempt, 15 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and has rushed for -90 yards and 2 touchdowns. Before leaving the ODU game, he went 17-of-24 (70.8%) for 208 yards, 8.6 yards per pass attempt, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. His season best was against Ball State: going 33-of-41 (80.5%) for 366 yards, and 4 touchdowns.

Robison's highs have been high, but a few of his lows have been low (see performances against Marshall, MTSU, and UCF).

Storey edges out Robison due to mobility, consistency and accuracy, WKU's home advantage, and not knowing the extent of Robison's injury. Should Robison be out, it would likely be Indiana transfer Nick Tronti to take the reigns (11-of-14, 90 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 28 carries, 127 rushing yards, and 1 rushing touchdown).

Advantage: WKU

Receivers

After a relatively quiet season, WKU's Lucky Jackson (WR) has had back-to-back breakout performances. Against Charlotte, Jackson had 5 receptions for 141 yards, 28.2 yards per reception, one 69 yard touchdown off of a flea-flicker, and threw an 8 yard touchdown pass to Storey on a trick play. The following week, against Marshall, Jackson had 16 receptions for 168 yards and 10.5 yards per reception. Both - number of receptions and total yards - were career highs while the 16 receptions were a WKU FBS era record. The connection between Storey and Jackson has been equally seamless and explosive as of late. During the past two games, Jackson has been a part of 5 explosive plays that totaled 201 yards. After eight games, Jackson has 46 receptions, 572 yards, 12.4 yards per reception, and 1 touchdown.

Jachour Pearson (WR) follows Jackson with 46 receptions, 453 yards, 9.8 yards per reception, and 4 touchdowns.

Momentum seems to be on the side of Jackson, but FAU could end up using double coverage to limit Lucky's production. Other receivers - Pearson, as well as Jacquez Sloan (WR), Quin Jernighan (WR), and big play threat Josh Simon (TE) - will need to get open to take pressure off of Lucky and create other options for Storey.

The Owls will showcase their receiver depth come Saturday. Five receivers have at least 200 yards, four have at least 300 yards, and six different receivers have at least 1 touchdown. Tight end Harrison Bryant leads the receiving corps with 38 receptions, 577 yards, 15.2 yards per reception, and 1 touchdown. Last week, against ODU, the tight end duo of Bryant and John Raine proved to be too much for the Monarchs. Bryant and Raine combined for 11 receptions, 132 yards, and 2 touchdowns. South Florida wideout transfer Deangelo Antoine follows Bryant with 37 receptions, 437 yards, 11.8 yards per reception, and 4 touchdowns.

Against Marshall, WKU's early offensive mistakes and turnovers as well as Marshall's early passing attack did not put the Hilltoppers in any easy position. Marshall's receivers are good, FAU's are [arguably] even better.

Advantage: FAU

Running Back

After Charlotte's rushing defense limited WKU's ground attack, Gaej Walker - the #4 running back in the league - came up big for the Hilltoppers against Marshall. On the day, he had 12 carries for 102 yards, 8.5 yards per carry, a long of 33 yards, and 2 rushing touchdowns. The Hilltoppers' ground game is usually cemented by Walker and the occasional quarterback keep. Against Marshall, KeShawn McClendon saw 2 carries for 25 yards, 12.5 yards per carry, and a long of 24 yards. During Monday's press conference, head coach Tyson Helton said of McClendon: "...he made an explosive play. Like to roll him in there more and more. The reason why we did that later down the stretch...I don't want Gaej to get totally banged up."

The Owls' ground attack is led by Malcolm Davidson, Larry McCammon III, and James Charles. However, Davidson - the team's leader in rushing yards - left the ODU game with an injury. He stayed down on the field after being tackled and medical officials ruled him out during the second half. On the season, Davidson has 61 carries, 364 yards, 6.0 yards per carry, and 5 touchdowns. In his teleconference, head coach Lane Kiffin expressed concern with the lack of depth at running back. Davidson and Charles have, both, been injured at some point this season.

McCammon III has the most carries (82), and has totaled 287 yards, 3.5 yards per carry, and 6 touchdowns. Charles has 42 carries for 168 yards, 4.0 yards per carry, and 2 touchdowns. Wideout Deangelo Antoine and quarterback Nick Tronti can, also, be threats in the ground game; both have 127 yards and 1 touchdown each.

Advantage: WKU

Offensive Line

For back-to-back games, Storey has been sacked 4 times. Storey's ability to extend plays with his feet has obvious upside but can, also, lead to more sacks. The Tops line ranks #118 in line yards, #98 in standard downs line yards, #128 in passing downs line yards, #104 in opportunity rate, #93 in stuff rate, #47 in sack rate, #53 in standard downs sack rate, and #54 in passing downs sack rate. An area of strength is in power success rate where the Tops rank #13 as 87.5% of runs on third or fourth down, two yards or less to go, achieve a first down or touchdown.

FAU ranks #128 in line yards, #127 in standard downs line yards, #115 in passing downs line yards, #127 in opportunity rate, #96 in power success rate, #129 in stuff rate, #94 in sack rate, #37 in standard downs sack rate, and #110 in passing downs sack rate. They have allowed 20 sacks on Robison. Two weeks ago, FAU allowed 7 sacks against Marshall. Against, ODU, the Owls only allowed 1 sack and helped the offense on their way to 430 total yards and 159 rushing yards.

Advantage: Even

Secondary

During the first two drives of the Marshall game, WKU's secondary got burned on a 25 yard touchdown pass and a 54 yard pass that primed Isaiah Green's 4 yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown. However, the remainder of the game, WKU's passing defense settled into a groove. On the season, WKU has allowed 107-of-197 pass attempts (54.3%) for 1,469 yards, 7.5 yards per pass attempt, 183.6 passing yards per game, 10 touchdowns, and has accounted for 6 interceptions. The secondary is led by Devon Key, Antwon Kincade, and Ta'Corian Darden. The three combine for 139 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 1-of-6 INTs, and 12 pass breakups.

Although WKU's passing defense ranks #3 in the league, they will have their hands full with FAU's deep receiving corps. And, if Robison plays, they will deal with a quarterback who does not make many mistakes.

Statistically, FAU's secondary is led by Da'Von Brown, Zyon Gilbert, James Pierre, and Quran Hafiz. They have combined for 125 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 2-of-10 INTs, and 6 pass breakups. The Owls passing defense has allowed 148-of-256 pass attempts (57.8%) for 1,974 yards, 7.7 yards per pass attempt, 246.8 passing yards per game, 16 touchdowns, and has accounted for 10 interceptions.

Likewise, FAU will be busy with Jackson, Pearson, Sloan, and Simon. Again, it would not be surprising if they put double coverage on Jackson to limit production, but Pearson, Sloan, and Simon are all big-play threats.

Advantage: WKU

Linebackers

Rashad Smith and Akileis Leroy lead, both, the Owls' linebacking corps and defense. Smith is responsible for 56 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 pass breakup, 2 quarterback hurries, 3 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble. Leroy accounts for 55 total tackles, 11 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 5 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 blocked kick. The pass rush duo will certainly test Storey.

Kyle Bailey leads the Hilltopper linebacking corps and defense with 66 total tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 2 INTs, and 5 quarterback hurries. Tennessee Tech transfer Clay Davis is coming off of his best game after posting 10 total tackles and 0.5 TFLs against Marshall. He gives the linebacking crew a boost it needs; however, big plays and forcing turnovers are both areas in need of improvement that could augment the defense's overall efficiency.

Advantage: FAU

Defensive Line

Defensive end DeAngelo Malone leads the line with 62 total tackles, 16.0 TFLs, 9.0 sacks, and 10 quarterback hurries. He leads the nation and league in TFLs and leads the league in sacks. The junior makes tackles all over the field and teams have to prepare for his play, specifically. His counterpart - Juwuan Jones - has 38 total tackles, 7.0 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and 7 quarterback hurries. Against Marshall, Jones had an impressive 10 total tackles and 2 TFLs. Defensive tackles coach, Kenny Martin, has continued to rotate guys to ensure experience and depth. Last week, Jalen Madden led the tackles with 4 total tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 sack.

Defensive tackle Ray Ellis and ends Tim Bonner and Leighton McCarthy lead the Owls' defensive line. Ellis has 22 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 2 quarterback hurries, and 1 fumble recovery. Bonner is responsible for 22 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, and 1 forced fumble. McCarthy has 20 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 5.0 sacks, and 3 quarterback hurries. The line had a good game against ODU last week, but the Monarchs offense is one of the worst in the league. Nonetheless, WKU's offensive line had seen better games [than against Marshall].

Advantage: WKU

Special Teams

WKU placekicker Cory Munson is 20-of-21 on extra points and 11-of-18 on field goals. He struggled last week, going 1-of-2 on field goals and 2-of-3 on extra points.Punter John Haggerty averages 45.2 yards per punt with 10 inside of the 20 yard line. Kick and punt returners had a big game against Marshall: putting the team in the best possible position. Dayton Wade had a kick return for 43 yards, Roger Cray returned 2 punts for 17 yards (14 yard long), and Jacquez Sloan had 3 kick returns for 85 yards and a long of 37 yards.

FAU placekicker Vladimir Rivas is 10-of-12 on field goals and 27-of-30 on extra points. Punter Matt Hayball averages 41.91 yards per punt with 12 inside of the 20 yard line. Kick returner Deangelo Antoine has 8 returns for 157 yards, 19.63 yards per return, and a long of 38.

With the potential for another close game, special teams could be the difference maker.

Advantage: FAU