InsideHilltopperSports - Analyzing the Enemy: @ Louisville Cardinals (9/12/20)

Quarterbacks

On Wednesday, September 2, WKU head coach Tyson Helton named Maryland grad-transfer Tyrrell Pigrome the starting quarterback to begin the 2020 season. In 2019, Helton started ex-Hilltopper Steven Duncan (now at Tarleton State), but after inconsistent play and a season-ending foot injury, Arkansas grad-transfer Ty Storey took over and the Hilltoppers were a complete different team. With Storey under center, WKU went 8-2 (including the first bowl win since 2016). Starting Pigrome seems to indicate that [aside from earning the spot] the Hilltoppers were looking to replicate the success they found in the versatile, dual-threat style of Storey.

While at Maryland, Pigrome went 152-of-268 for 1,777 passing yards, 6.6 yards per pass, 9 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Additionally, he had 176 carries for 630 yards, 3.6 yards per carry, and 8 rushing touchdowns. In 2020, he'll have a solid group of receivers at his disposal. But, he has more than adequate speed that will work nicely with the read option along with RPO.

Micale Cunningham enters the season as the Cardinals unquestioned starter. In last season's matchup, Cunningham went 9-of-14 for 123 yards, 8.8 yards per pass, 2 passing touchdowns, and had 16 carries for 46 yards. On the season, he went 112-of-179 for 2,065 passing yards, 11.5 yards per pass, 22 touchdowns, threw for only 5 interceptions, and had 122 carries for an impressive 482 rushing yards, 4.0 yards per carry, and 6 rushing touchdowns. Through the air, Cunningham essentially threw for a touchdown every 8.14 pass attempts. This season, he'll probably spread the ball out a bit more, making himself and the Cards' offense more difficult to contain. To add another layer, Louisville will have solid depth and experience in backups Jawon Pass and Evan Conley.

Advantage: Louisville

Receivers

Update: Senior Jacquez Sloan is no longer on the team and has entered the transfer portal.

The latter half of WKU's 2019 campaign saw the passing attack come alive with the help of wideouts Lucky Jackson, Jahcour Pearson, Jacquez Sloan, Quin Jernighan, and tight end Joshua Simon. However, Jackson - the receiving yards leader of 2019 - is gone as well as Jernighan. Combined, they accounted for 126-of-313 receptions, 1,474-of-3,371 receiving yards, and 6-of-20 receiving touchdowns. WKU was made even more dangerous when they were able to get the ball into the hands of several receivers. Fortunately, the Tops still have depth and experience between Pearson, Sloan, and Simon. The three combined for 140-of-313 receptions, 1,531-of-3,371 receiving yards, and 12-of-20 receiving touchdowns. While the Hilltoppers were not high-octane nor racking up yardage similar to that of the 2014-2016 seasons, they were able to stretch the field with a few explosive plays per game. Add Xavier Lane and JUCO transfer Mitchell Tinsley to the mix, and you've got the recipe for another reliable, productive receiving corps.

In terms of production, Louisville returns an astounding 81.0% of receptions, 81.0% of receiving yards, and 84.0% of receiving touchdowns. Most of the returning production comes from wideouts Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick as well as tight end Marshon Ford. The double-edged sword is that Atwell is responsible for nearly 50% of the returning receptions, 52.0% of the returning receiving yards, and 44.0% of the receiving touchdowns. Atwell has elite speed and is NFL-ready, but he's the obvious go-to guy. I imagine they will, but the Cards have to spread the ball out to Fitzpatrick, Ford, and wideout Justin Marshall if they truly want to be lethal. One way or another, the Cards will have to be ready for double coverage from an experienced Hilltopper secondary that will be paying extra attention to Atwell.

WKU has the depth, experience, and spreads the ball out well. Louisville has Atwell: a Biletnikoff Award watch list nominee, Phil Steel Preseason All-American, and a fringe, late first round/early second round NFL Draft pick.

Without ever having seen a game-time connection between Pigrome and the Hilltopper receiving corps...

Advantage: Louisville

Running Backs

Before the first game of the 2019 season, Helton stated that the Hilltoppers' running back position would be by committee. During Game 1, it became clear that Gaej Walker - who had just switched from defensive back to running back - was the cemented go-to guy. On the opening drive of the game, the inside draw went to Walker who would go 68 yards for a touchdown. He concluded the season with 241 carries, 1,208 yards, 5.0 yards per carry, 8 touchdowns, and 7 games in which he posted 100+ yards. At the conclusion of the season, Walker was the third-leading rusher in the league, and accounted for 56.0% of the team's carries, 72.3% of the team's total rushing yards, and was WKU's first running back to eclipse the millennium mark since 2016.

Walker returns and is, now, joined by linebacker-turned-running back Malik Staples. It is a solid move that will give Walker needed breathing room. Staples called the duo "thunder and lightning" in a post-practice Zoom call with reporters and noted his experience as linebacker gives him an added advantage and insight. Behind a very experienced and reliable offensive line, spectators could witness something reminiscent of Ace Wales and D'Andre Ferby circa 2015.

While WKU was looking for a duo this offseason, Louisville already has one established with Javian Hawkins and Hassan Hall. In 2019, Hawkins totaled 264 carries for 1,525 yards, 5.8 yards per carry, and 9 touchdowns. Hall accumulated 108 carries for 501 yards, 4.6 yards per carry, and 5 touchdowns. Not to mention, dual-threat Cunningham added his stats as listed under "Quarterback."

It is entirely possible that WKU's Pigrome gets to showcase what he can do on the ground, but fans will have to wait and see...

Advantage: Louisville

Offensive Line

If there is any time for a new quarterback and the unknowns surrounding his play, it is when you have depth and experience up front. The Hilltoppers return four-of-five starting offensive linemen with Mason Brooks replacing starting right tackle Miles Pate. The four [starters] - LT Cole Spencer, LG Tyler Witt, C Seth Joest, and RG Jordan Meredith - have started for a combined 100 games. Their growth and improvement is apparent when looking at year-to-year allowed sacks. In 2017, the Tops' allowed 47 sacks, in 2018 - 32 sacks, and in 2019 - 20 sacks. As listed in WKU's media guide, in 2019, the Hilltoppers o-line ranked 1st in FBS in pass blocking (PFF), 8th in FBS after surrendering pressure on 12.7% of pass-blocked snaps, and ranked 20th in FBS as an overall unit (PFF).

Louisville returns three-of-five starters in 2020. Those starters - LG Caleb Chandler, C Cole Bentley, and RG Robbie Bell - have started for a combined 63 games. Obviously, they are a strong interior to have been the foundation for the Cards' well-executed zone run scheme: the ground game racking up 2,767 yards and 23 touchdowns. However, improvement up-front needs to come in terms of pass protection. In 2019, the o-line allowed 39 sacks, 25 on starting QB Cunningham.

Advantage: WKU

Defensive Backs

Although Ta'Corian Darden graduated, the secondary is still made up of veterans. Between CB Trae Meadows, CB Dionte Ruffin, S Devon Key, and S Antwon Kincade, those four combined for 232 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 27 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 forced fumbles in 2019. The 2020 season needs to see more in terms of takeaways. And against Louisville's Atwell, they'll have to bring their A-game.

Louisville returns CB Chandler Jones and S Russ Yeast. The two combined for 111 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and 4 forced fumbles. Corner Marion Character and safety Isaiah Hayes at safety also return. Overall, the secondary is pretty deep of guys with plenty of reps. It seems like Liberty-transfer Tre Clark has impressed this off-season at corner. As a group, they should be better, but Russ Yeast missed the final two games of the season and spring ball with a knee injury. He's poised to return, but reps have been limited. Like WKU, they need more takeaways. And against a Hilltopper passing attack that likes to utilize all weapons, the secondary will be busy.

Advantage: WKU

Linebackers

Of WKU's top four linebackers from 2018, only Eli Brown returned for the 2019 campaign. The linebacking corps was in need of an immediate playmaker especially when Brown was ruled out indefinitely with a foot injury. Bailey - now a senior - made an instant impact. By the end of the season, he led the team in total tackles with 109 (sixth-most in league) and also had 6.0 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 3 INT, 2 pass breakups, and 7 quarterback hurries.

Clay Davis is back after appearing in 13 games and starting 7. He tallied 60 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 3 pass breakups, 2 quarterback hurries, and 1 forced fumble. Bailey and Davis complemented each other well and the Hilltoppers still have depth with Jaden Hunter, Eli Brown, and Tennessee transfer Will Ignont.

Inside linebackers C.J. Avery and Dorian Etheridge and outside linebackers Rodgay Burns and Yasir Abdullah all return from 2019. Combined, they amassed 291 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 3 interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 9 quarterback hurries, 5 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble. Monty Montgomery will, likely, be a rotation player to give Avery some rest. Meanwhile, the OLB position has been competitive during camp, meaning it will probably have quite a bit of depth.

Advantage: Louisville

Defensive Line

The Hilltoppers return defensive ends DeAngelo Malone and Juwuan Jones as well as lineman Jeremy Darvin. The other lineman spot will probably go to Jalen Madden. All of which are returning after productive seasons. In 2019, Malone - a likely NFL Draft pick - had 99 total tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 forced fumble. He seems to be everywhere at all times. Jones had 55 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and 9 quarterback hurries. The Malone/Jones pass-rush duo is something to behold and they never take their foot off of the gas: a complete nuisance to opponents.

The Tops' d-line does a great job of maintaining the line of scrimmage, but will definitely have their hands full with Cunningham, Hawkins, and Hall.

A challenge for the Cards, yet again, will be up front as they still face depth issues. There's plenty returning, just not a lot of starting experience nor production. Last season, they didn't do a great job in terms of the pass-rush or defending the run (allowing 205.8 yards per game, 5.4 yards per carry, and 27 rushing touchdowns).

Up against WKU's veteran o-line and a reliable running game (not even considering Pigrome's mobility or pocket presence), Louisville's d-line will have their work cut out for them.

Advantage: WKU

Special Teams

Louisville's four-year starting punter Mason King (among school's all-time best) and kicker Blanton Creque (most accurate in school history) are both gone. Meanwhile, WKU returns punter John Haggerty and kicker Cory Munson. Haggerty - considered Top 10 C-USA NFL Talent by Lindy's Sports - had a booming average of 45.87 yards per kick with 18 punts landing inside of the 20. As a freshman, Munson was not extremely accurate, but proved to have a strong leg and performed well under pressure (see game-winning 52-yard field goal during First Responder Bowl). With first year jitters out of the way, I would imagine Munson improve upon his 17-of-28 made field goals.

Advantage: WKU