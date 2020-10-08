InsideHilltopperSports - Analyzing the Enemy: Marshall Thundering Herd (10/10/20)

Day: Saturday, October 10 Game Time: 6:30PM CST Location: Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium Network: Stadium Series Record: Marshall leads the "Moonshine Throwdown" rivalry 7-4. In 2019, the Thundering Herd defeated the Tops 26-23. Betting Line: Marshall -7 | O/U: 44.5

Position Breakdown

Passing Stats/Comparison Pigrome (WKU) Wells (Marshall) CMP-ATT (%) 49-84 (58.3%) 27-48 (56.3%) Total Passing Yards (Passing Yards Per Game) 498 (166.0) 470 (235.0) Yards Per Pass 5.9 9.79 Passing TDs 6 4 INTs (INTs Per Game) 0 (0) 1 (0.5) Carries (Carries Per Game) 47 (15.6) 12 (6) Rushing Yards (Rushing Yards Per Game) 197 (65.6) 73 (36.5) Rushing TDs 0 1 PFF Grade (OFF/PASS/RUN) 67.4 / 64.1 88.5 / 90.2

Quarterbacks After his performance against MTSU, WKU's Tyrrell Pigrome ("Piggy") was selected as the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week. Against the Blue Raiders, Piggy went 21-of-36 for 188 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 0 INTs as well as 16 carries for 55 rushing yards. After averaging 24.0 pass attempts per game, the pass attack increased pass attempts by 50.0% last Saturday. Such an increase, no matter as designed or situational, illuminated more cohesion and success between Piggy and his receivers. Marshall's Grant Wells definitely turned heads Game 1 against EKU (FCS). The redshirt freshman made his debut by going 16-of-23 for 307 passing yards, 13.3 yards per pass attempt, threw for 4 passing touchdowns, and added 6 carries for 30 yards. Two weeks later, the Herd played a ranked App State and Wells went 11-of-25 for 163 passing yards, threw for 1 INT, and had 6 carries for 43 yards and 1 rushing touchdown. Wells showed grit and determination, but definitely not the same numbers as against EKU. Two games is an incredibly small sample size to analyze. Not to mention, those two games were strikingly different in play. Nonetheless, Wells may not use his feet quite as much as Cunningham (Louisville), Willis (Liberty), and O'Hara (MTSU), but he will rip it through the air and make quality runs when he needs to do so. Advantage: Marshall

Receiving Stats/Comparison of Top Performers TGT-REC (%) YDS TDS PFF Grade (OFF / RECV) Mitchell Tinsley (WKU) 19-11 (57.9%) 117 2 66.1 / 64.9 Xavier Lane (WKU) 12-9 (75%) 78 1 62.0 / 62.6 Dayton Wade (WKU) 12-7 (58.3%) 66 0 63.7 / 63.4 Xavier Gaines (Marshall) 9-5 (55.6%) 117 1 84.5 / 86.4 Broc Thompson (Marshall) 13-8 (61.5%) 104 0 72.8 / 72.1 Talik Keaton (Marshall) 4-3 (75%) 69 1 65.1 / 65.0

Receivers Mitchell Tinsley shined during the first two games, but it was Xavier Lane, Dayton Wade, and Joshua Simon who stepped up against MTSU. Receivers Lane and Wade combined for 14 receptions, 139 yards, and 1 touchdown (Lane) while Simon (TE) was responsible for 4 receptions, 33 yards, and 1 touchdown. Going forward, and unless the ground game has a breakthrough, the air attack will have to play blemish-free. The Herd returned a slew of experience and depth at receiver, and that is obvious through two games and two 100+ yard receivers. Tight end Xavier Gaines is a force and is responsible for 5 receptions, 117 yards, 23.4 yards per catch, and 1 touchdown. Broc Thompson has 8 receptions for 104 yards and 13.0 yards per catch. Advantage: Marshall

Rushing Stats/Comparison of Top Performers CARRIES YDS (YPC) TDS PFF Grade (OFF / RUN) Tyrrell Pigrome (WKU) 47 197 (4.2) 0 65.8 / 67.8 Gaej Walker (WKU) 25 68 (2.7) 1 52.6 / 53.4 Jakairi Moses (WKU) 6 44 (7.3) 0 77.1 / 75.5 Brenden Knox (Marshall) 46 223 (4.8) 2 64.5 / 64.2 Grant Wells (Marshall) 12 73 (6.1) 1 88.5 / 60.6

Running Backs WKU's Gaej Walker - a 1,000+ yard rusher in 2019 - continues to struggle each week. Through the first three games of the 2019 season, Walker had already rushed for 293 yards including two 100+ yard games. Now, after three games, Walker has 68 yards, 2.7 yards per carry, 1 touchdown, and 1 fumble. He's either met with a wall or Piggy's added mobility takes away from his strengths. Meanwhile, eyes are on Jakairi Moses. According to PFF, Moses has only been a part of 19 snaps; but with 6 carries, 44 rushing yards, and 7.3 yards per carry, will Moses play more of an integral role moving forward? No matter, the Tops have to establish the run...with someone. Complementing Wells' arm is Brenden Knox's superb ground game. So far, Knox has 46 carries for 223 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, and 2 touchdowns. Additionally, Wells has the ability to pick up the first down using his feet. Defending such a balanced attack [air and ground] will be an uphill challenge for the Tops. Advantage: Marshall Offensive Line As of September 28, PFF ranked both Marshall and WKU's offensive lines as #5 and #9 in the nation, respectively. They are big, veteran, dependable guys for the most part. But the most glaring difference between the two units is that Marshall's ground attack has found more success and open lanes behind their guys up front. However, that is not going to stop guys like [WKU's] DeAngelo Malone or Eli Brown from bringing the pressure. Advantage: Marshall

Secondary Stats/Comparison of Top Performers TOT PFF GRADE (DEF / COV) Devon Key (WKU) 23 67.1 / 82.8 Antwon Kincade (WKU) 25 60.8 / 50.4 Dionté Ruffin (WKU) 4 69.8 / 67.5 Roger Cray (WKU) 8 63.1 / 70.5 Omari Alexander (WKU) 8 65.6 / 58.7 Derrek Pitts (Marshall) 12 64.6 / 62.4 Steven Gilmore (Marshall)

9 72.7 / 73.2 Nazeeh Johnson (Marshall) 12 76.0 / 77.7 Jaylon McClain-Sapp (Marshall) 5 66.1 / 68.3

Secondary Through three games, WKU has allowed an average of 231 passing yards per game, 7.88 yards per pass, 4 touchdowns, and has forced 1 takeaway. But each game has been a bit different. Blown coverage and defending the deep ball were issues against Louisville...Liberty didn't have to throw much with what they were able to accomplish on the ground...and the Tops allowed MTSU's O'Hara to go 23-of-33 (69.7%) for 217 yards and 1 passing touchdown. Now, they have to defend against an air attack that consists of a quarterback who can seemingly do it all and a number of reliable receivers at his disposal. Through two games, Marshall has allowed an average of 174 passing yards per game (268 yards vs. App State), 6.3 yards per pass attempt (6.87 yards per pass attempt vs. App State), 1 touchdown, and has forced 2 takeaways (1 vs. App State). Marshall's secondary is a higher graded unit but has faced two extremely different passing games; EKU totaled 16 pass attempts while App State totaled 39 pass attempts. Through the air, Marshall is more likely to make the big-time throws but with more turnover worthy plays, while WKU plays a bit more conservatively. Advantage: Even

Linebacker Stats/Comparison of Top Performers TOT PFF GRADE (DEF / TACK / COV) Eli Brown (WKU) 16 57.5 / 63.5 / 64.3 Kyle Bailey (WKU) 25 41.5 / 52.5 / 49.9 Damon Lowe Jr. (WKU) 8 50.3 / 53.2 / 49.7 Tavante Beckett (Marshall) 24 73.3 / 86.4 / 73.0 Abraham Beauplan (Marshall) 9 64.2 / 52.1 / 55.5 Eli Neal (Marshall) 12 72.0 / 63.4 / 74.5

Linebackers Hilltoppers' Eli Brown had a good game against MTSU: posting 5 total tackles, 1.0 TFL and 1.0 sack. Kyle Bailey also put up the numbers with 10 total tackles and 1.0 TFL. Last week was probably their best game. Marshall's Tavante Beckett is a threat to a WKU offense that is slowly still finding its identity. Against App State, alone, Beckett had 16 total tackles and 1 forced fumble. Another big game from Beckett could be costly for the Hilltoppers. Advantage: Marshall

Defensive Line Stats/Comparison of Top Performers TOT PFF GRADE (DEF / RDEF / PRSH) DeAngelo Malone (WKU) 22 67.4 / 50.6 / 79.4 Ricky Barber (WKU) 14 65.5 / 60.9 / 68.0 Jeremy Darvin (WKU) 9 50.0 / 44.8 / 59.8 Juwuan Jones (WKU) 7 50.4 / 39.3 / 59.3 Jalen Madden (WKU) 3 45.7 / 42.0 / 56.1 Rodney Croom (Marshall) 6 52.3 / 60.8 / 50.5 TJ Johnson (Marshall) 5 63.4 / 62.4 / 61.7 Koby Cumberlander (Marshall) 9 68.8 / 65.9 / 63.1 Sam Burton (Marshall) 4 57.7 / 50.2 / 65.7 Darius Hodge (Marshall) 5 68.0 / 58.7 / 77.0

Defensive Line Per usual, DeAngelo Malone looks like NFL talent. Against MTSU, Malone had 5 total tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, and 1 blocked field goal. His speed and power off of the edge make him a nightmare to anyone. Overall, the run defense and pass rush looked more themselves against the Blue Raiders. But Marshall is not MTSU...they are better. The Tops will have to be firing on all cylinders to rattle and force Wells into some early mistakes and stop Brenden Knox. Simply put, they'll have to do more. The Herd's defensive line, so far, has won the battle in the trenches. They've allowed barely anything on the ground and have forced the quarterback into hurried decisions and mistakes. Advantage: WKU Special Teams WKU's John Haggerty has averaged 45.07 yards per punt with 5 punts inside of the 20. Kicker Brayden Narveson has gone 3-of-3 on FG attempts and 8-of-8 on extra point kicks. Against MTSU Narveson made a 43 and 53 yard kick. Dayton Wade has averaged 16.0 yards on 7 kick returns. Omari Alexander and Dayton Wade each have 1 punt return: Alexander for 23 yards and Wade for -1 yards. Marshall's Robert LeFevre has averaged 38.6 yards per punt with 1 punt inside of the 20. Kicker Shane Ciucci has gone 2-of-2 on FG attempts and 10-of-10 on extra point kicks. Against App State, Sheldon Evans averaged 21 yards per kick return while Talik Keaton averaged 4.67 yards on punt returns. Advantage: WKU

Prediction

Will WKU's offensive line grind out Marshall's d-line like they did against MTSU? Will the Tops give the ball to the hot hand and let Moses lead a change of pace? Can the passing attack maintain cohesion? Will the defense be able to stop the Wells/Knox duo? While Marshall is undoubtedly favored, it is important to note that this is their first game in three weeks and their first away game of the season. Despite the possibility that the Herd have a little rust to shake off, WKU absolutely has to find early down success and strike early. There is no time for their early three-and-out tendencies while finding production in the second half.