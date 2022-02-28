Analyzing the Enemy: Marshall Thundering Herd (3/2/2022)

Marshall forward Darius George celebrates. (Photo: Marshall Athletics). (Marshall Athletics)

Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Time: 6 PM CST Location: Cam Henderson Center Network: ESPNU Performance Comparison: Western Kentucky is 17-12 overall this season and is currently seated in second place in C-USA's east division with a 9-7 record. Marshall has struggled this season, posting an 11-18 overall record and a 4-12 record in C-USA play.

History: Western Kentucky is 11-8 all-time against Marshall. In the past five meetings, the Thundering Herd have faltered to the Hilltoppers, falling victim to Western Kentucky's wrath in the Moonshine Throwdown rivalry from the 2019 to the 2021 season. Marshall hasn't defeated Western Kentucky since 70-69 win in the 2018-19 season.

Ranking

Team Statistics

Marshall Thundering Herd 2021-22 Stats Stat Marshall Opponent Points Per Game 74.5 76.6 Field Goal Percentage .440 .449 Three-Point Percentage .294 .341 Free Throw Percentage .711 .780 Rebound Margin -1.4 -- Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.0 Steals Per Game 6.9 7.8 Blocks Per Game 4.9 2.3

Marshall guard Andrew Taylor with the ball in his hands. (Photo: Marshall Athletics). (Marshall Athletics)

Position Breakdown

Guards

Junior guard Taevion Kinsey is currently the Thundering Herd's overall leader in offense as he produces 18.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. As a freshman, Kinsey made appearances in all 37 games and started in 13 of those games. He was the team's third-leading scorer as he dropped 10.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard played in and started in all 32 games where he only played two games where he didn't record double-figure scoring. As a junior in the 2020-21 season, Kinsey was one of two Thundering Herd basketball players to play in and start in all 22 games. He led the team in several categories, including points per game and rebounds per game. Kinsey averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a junior.

Redshirt sophomore guard Andrew Taylor is a significant piece for Marshall as he is currently averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The native of Corbin, Kentucky made his collegiate debut at Morehead State where he scored 13 points before transferring to Marshall. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard missed his first semester of basketball at Marshall due to transfer rules. As a redshirt sophomore during the 2020-21 campaign, Taylor was one of two players at Marshall to play and start in all 22 games during the season. He averaged 12 points per game on the season.

Sophomore G/F Marko Sarenac is currently averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game for the Thundering Herd this season. The native of Ljubovija, Serbia made his collegiate debut with the Thundering Herd, making five starts as a freshman while playing minutes in all 32 contests. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound G/F had two blocks in the last three minutes of his collegiate debut matchup against Oral Roberts to help Marshall win and had a season-high 15 points against Western Kentucky on Jan. 25. As a sophomore, Sarenac played in 11 games and scored three points in three games.

Freshman guard David Early is a regular offensive contributor for the Thundering Herd as he records 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. The Logan, West Virginia native began his collegiate career at Marshall in the 2020-21 season as a redshirt freshman. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound guard played in 22 games while starting once. He averaged 4.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per game while also collecting 11 steals. Early also scored in 15 games.

Forwards

Freshman forward Obinna Anochili-Killen is one of the most dangerous weapons on the Thundering Herds' roster, averaging 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Lagos, Nigeria native appeared in all of Marshall's contests as a freshman in the 2020-21 season, making 17 starts and averaging 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward additionally finished second on the team with 22 blocks, recorded a rebound in all 22 contests and scored in 18 matchups.

Senior forward Mikel Beyers is a consistent contributor to Marshall's offense, averaging 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Prior to his transfer to Marshall, the Houston, Texas native was at Mesa CC where shot 55.9% from the field, 48.3% from three and was 76.7% from the free throw line. As a sophomore at Marshall, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward played in 33 games and averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game. As a junior, Beyers played in 27 contests and finished the season with six games of 10 or more points in the final eight contests. As a senior in the 2020-21 season, Beyer made appearances in 22 matchups and started three times. He averaged 9.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while also recording 18 blocks and 14 steals.

Senior forward Darius George is a longtime Thundering Herd standout as he made his collegiate debut at Cam Henderson Center as a freshman. In his first season at Marshall, the native of Staunton, Virginia appeared in 28 games and averaged 4.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and had eight assists, 10 blocks and 18 steals on the season. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward started in 10 games and appeared in 35 contests as a sophomore, averaging 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes. In his junior season, George played in 31-of-32 games, missing only one game due to an illness. In the 2020-21 season, George averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while also recording nine steals and five blocks.

Centers

Sophomore center Goran Miladinovic is averaging 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. The native of Tivat, Montenegro appeared in 29 of Marshall's 32 contests last season. In his collegiate debut against Oral Roberts, Miladinovic grabbed five points and five rebounds. In his 2020-21 sophomore campaign, the 7-foot-0, 250-pound center played in 22 games and averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, made nine blocks and made 10 or more points from beyond the arc in three matchups.

Projected Starters

PROJECTED Marshall STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Taevion Kinsey 6'5"/190 Jr. Kinsey averages 18.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Andrew Taylor 6'3"/185 So. Taylor averages 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Obinna Anochili-Killen 6'8"/220 Fr. Anochili-Killen averages 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Mikel Beyers 6'10"/225 Sr. Beyers averages 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Darius George 6'7"/205 Sr. George averages 6.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: David Early (5.2 ppg), Goran Miladinovic (4.6 ppg), Marko Sarenac (3.8 ppg).

Prediction

Western Kentucky, who recently had their seven-game winning streak ended by Middle Tennessee, who extended their own winning streak to eight with the 69-52 win over the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky was without two crucial starters as senior forward Jairus Hamilton sat out with a knee injury while redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton sat out with mononucleosis. Marshall, who is 11-18 overall and 4-12 in C-USA play is coming off a 74-65 loss to Middle Tennessee as well. The Thundering Herd, who have struggled all season long have been handed a real opportunity to hit their rivals hard. Without Frampton and Hamilton, the Hilltoppers will be more vulnerable than usual with a short bench. Although, the Herd will need to prioritize playing solid defense on the perimeter seeing as sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight and graduate guard Camron Justice have been a dominant duo over the course of the team's seven-game winning streak. Wednesday's edition of the Moonshine Throwdown rivalry will be a close contest but Western Kentucky will be victorious by a final score of

Western Kentucky: 72, Marshall 67