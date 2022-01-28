Analyzing the Enemy: MTSU Blue Raiders (1/29/2022)

The MTSU Blue Raiders entering the Murphy Center. (Thomas Donley - MTSU Athletics)

Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022 Time: 2 PM CST Location: E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, KY. Network: ESPN+/WKU PBS Performance Comparison: Western Kentucky is 10-10 overall and has faltered in C-USA play in the past few weeks. The Hilltoppers are sitting at 2-5 in C-USA's East Division. The Hilltoppers are coming off their fourth straight loss in conference play, falling in a heartbreaker on their home court against the UAB Blazers on Thursday. Middle Tennessee has been a solid all-around team this season, recording a 13-6 overall record this season and a 4-2 record in C-USA play. The Blue Raiders are coming off an 82-79 win over Marshall on the road on Thursday. History: Western Kentucky has the advantage in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry, establishing a 21-17 all-time record against Middle Tennessee, which includes four-straight victories over the Blue Raiders spanning back to a 71-63 affair in Bowling Green during the 2018-19 campaign. Since then, the Hilltoppers have additionally proven their dominance in Murfreesboro, TN., snagging three consecutive wins over the Blue Raiders on their home court. The last time Western Kentucky faltered against Middle Tennessee was on Mar. 1, 2018 as the Blue Raiders came out on top 82-64 in Murfreesboro.

"They won again on the road, so they've got a good record. They're playing really good. They pressure ever possession but outside of that, that's all I know about them." — Rick Stansbury

Ranking

"We'll start tomorrow, get the game plan ready. We haven't really thought about it. We just gotta brush this one off and come back tomorrow ready to work." — Luke Frampton

Team Statistics

Middle Tennessee Team Statistics (2021-22 stats) Stat Middle Tennessee Opponent Points Per Game 73.7 65.3 Field Goal Percentage .442 .419 Three-Point Percentage .293 .316 Free Throw Percentage .729 .729 Rebound Margin 1.4 -- Assist to Turnover Ratio 0.9 0.6 Steals Per Game 8.9 6.1 Blocks Per Game 4.4 3.1

Position Breakdown

Guards

Graduate guard Josh Jefferson is the Blue Raiders' strongest offensive player as he averages 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The New Albany, IN. native began his collegiate basketball career at Lake Land College, where he averaged 18.7 points per game and was ranked in the top 20 in the NJCAA for three-point shooting percentage as a freshman. In his sophomore season, Jefferson remained at Lake Land College where he averaged 22.8 points per game and recorded 42 double-figure performances in JUCO games. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard transferred to Illinois State for his junior campaign but missed out on part of the season due to an injury. Jefferson appeared in 21 contests and averaged 8.7 points per game and made a total of 41 three-pointers over the course of the season. As a senior at Green Bay, Jefferson was redshirted and unable to play in any games due to NCAA transfer rules. As a redshirt senior, Jefferson finished second on the team in scoring with 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Jefferson transferred to Middle Tennessee for his graduate season.

Sophomore guard Eli Lawrence is another solid offensive performer on Middle Tennessee's roster, recording 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Atlanta, GA. native has been a Blue Raider since his collegiate debut in the 2019-20 season. In his freshman season, Lawrence played in 31 total games and led the team's freshman class with 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard played in 20 games and earned three starts on the wing. Lawrence averaged 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Lawrence remained a sophomore heading into the tipoff of the 2021-22 season and was one of four players on his team to drop double-figure scoring.

Graduate guard Donovan Sims is likely to start on Saturday. Sims is currently averaging 10.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The native of Murfreesboro, TN. has been a Blue Raider for the entirety of his collegiate basketball career. As a freshman, the 6-foot-1, 160-pound guard played in 28 games, averaging 1.7 points, 1.4 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game. Sims heated up during his sophomore season, playing in all 29 games and averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Sims started as point guard for 31 games as a junior and averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Sims additionally led the Blue Raiders in assists and steals as a junior, grabbing a total of 100 assists and 46 steals. In his senior season, Sims started in nine contests and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game but missed eight C-USA games due to a torn meniscus.

Sophomore guard Camryn Weston, another dangerous player, is averaging 8.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for Middle Tennessee. The Albany, GA. native spent his first two seasons at Southeastern Community College where he averaged 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as a freshman. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as a sophomore while also posting 55.4% shooting from the floor. Weston transferred to Middle Tennessee from Southeastern Community College following the end of his sophomore season. Since joing the Blue Raiders, Weston has recorded a game-high five assists in the team's 2021-22 season opener against Brescia.

Freshman guard Teafale Lenard Jr. is averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. The Snyder, TX. native played for Synder High School and averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game as a senior. The 6-foot-7, 175-pound guard was the 111th ranked player in the country, becoming the second-highest ranked high school prospect to sign with a C-USA program. So far this season, Lenard Jr. was the first benched player substituted into the game and led the team in rebounding against Brescia.

Forwards

Redshirt junior forward DeAndre Dishman is averaging 8.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game at MTSU. The junior from Lexington, KY. began his career at Eastern Kentucky where he spent his freshman and sophomore campaigns as an EKU Colonel. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound forward appeared in 27 games as a freshman, including seven starts. Dishman averaged 5.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. In his sophomore season, Dishman played in 30 games while making 23 total starts. Dishman averaged 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Dishman transferred to Middle Tennessee following the end of his sophomore season but was unable to continue his career as a junior due to NCAA guidelines regarding transfers. Dishman remained on the bench for the entirety of the season before becoming eligible to play for the 2019-20 season. The redshirt junior injured himself on the Blue Raiders' preseason visit to Costa Rica and would be benched the entire season. In the 2020-21 season, Dishman started in all 23 games for the Blue Raiders and averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Over the course of this season, Dishman recorded a team-high 16 points against Winthrop.

Sophomore forward Tyler Millin is averaging 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. The Calera, AL. native has been on MTSU's roster since his freshman campaign where he played in 26-of-31 games and averaged 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound sophomore came off the bench in 23 matchups during the 2020-21 season, averaging 3.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Millin made his first career start this season against Brescia, blocked a career-high three shots at Murray State and tied a personal best with eight rebounds.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Turner is averaging 6.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. Turner, a former standout JUCO player, was added to the roster of MTSU on May 2, 2021. The Auburndale, FL. native transferred to MTSU from Odessa (TX.) College where he led the Wranglers to a combined 34-19 record. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound sophomore was explosive on offense as a JUCO player, averaging 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 17.4 minutes per game. Turner still has another two seasons of eligibility after the conclusion to the 2021-22 season.

Freshman forward Christian Fussell is averaging 3.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for Middle Tennessee. The Decatur, GA. native appeared in seven games in his first season in Murfreesboro, averaging 2.4 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-10, 215-pound freshman averaged 1.6 points and 0.6 rebounds per game. Over the current season, Fussell has set a career high of 10 points, five rebounds, three free throws, one assist and 21 total minutes against Brescia while also shattering his previous record in rebounds, assists and minutes.



Projected Starters

PROJECTED Middle Tennessee STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Josh Jefferson 6'2"/190 Gr. Jefferson averages 12.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Eli Lawrence 6'5"/185 So. Lawrence averages 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Donovan Sims 6'1"/160 Gr. Sims averages 10.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Camryn Weston 6'3"/195 So. Weston averages 8.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. DeAndre Dishman 6'6"/235 Jr. Dishman averages 8.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Teafale Lenard Jr. (6.9 ppg), Isaiah Turner (6.7 ppg), Tyler Millin (5.2 ppg).

Prediction