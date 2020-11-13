InsideHilltopperSports - Analyzing the Enemy: Southern Miss. Golden Eagles (11/14/20)

Day: Saturday, November 14 Game Time: 2:30PM CST Location: Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium Network: CBSSN Series Record: WKU leads the matchup 3-0. Last year, the Hilltoppers defeated the Golden Eagles 28-10 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Betting Line: WKU -7 | O/U: 46.5

Position Breakdown

Quarterbacks In last week's loss to FAU, Tyrrell Pigrome ("Piggy") went 19-39 (48.7%) and threw for 163 yards, 4.2 yards per pass attempt, and 0 touchdowns. Again, his INT column remains spotless, but his overall performance has been marred by a lack of production. And, with turf toe, he's limited to handoffs and an unreliable arm. The Golden Eagles are led by Jack Abraham. Last year, the [now] redshirt senior, put up the second-most passing yards and the highest efficiency in the league. Currently, he has the second-most passing yards and the fourth-best efficiency in the league. On the season, he has gone 97-149 (65.1%) for 1,224 passing yards, 8.2 yards per pass attempt, and has thrown for 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Abraham and backup Tate Whatley were recently sidelined due to concussion protocol. Abraham will, likely, be back while Whatley is day-to-day. Last week, Trey Lowe went 12-20 (60%) for 100 yards, 5.0 yards per pass attempt, 0 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Whatley and Lowe offer nominal stats, so the key is having Abraham back and healthy. **Since it was announced that Jack Abraham would not play the remainder of the season and Whatley is still battling a concussion, Lowe will once again start. Advantage: WKU Receivers WKU's receiving corps is led by wide receivers Mitchell Tinsley, Xavier Lane, Dayton Wade, and Craig Burt Jr. as well as tight end Joshua Simon. They combine for 113 receptions, 1,047 yards, 9.2 yards per catch, and 9 touchdowns. Southern Miss. is led by Jason Brownlee, Tim Jones, Demarcus Jones, and Antoine Robinson. They combine for 89 receptions, 1,217 yards, 13.7 yards per catch, and 7 touchdowns. Robinson has stepped up for Jones (73 receptions for 902 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2019) while Jones was out with injury and illness. Brownlee has become the go-to guy and deep threat presence during Jones' absence. Advantage: Even Running Backs Gaej Walker is not the same as he was in 2019, but he's also not the same player he was through the first four-five games of the season. For three consecutive games, Walker has exactly 17 carries and has averaged 80.3 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry.

Walker's % increase from games 1-4 to 5-8 % increase Average Carries Per Game 7.0 --> 15.0 = 114.3% Average Yards Per Game 18.25 --> 69.25 = 279.5% Average Yards Per Carry 2.6 --> 4.65 = 78.8%



Along with Jakairi Moses' 5.6 yards per carry (average RBs should be averaging 4.0-4.5 ypc), more opportunities to an improving ground attack would certainly, at the very least, elevate a struggling offense. Frank Gore Jr. - the son of NFL standout running back and current Jets player Frank Gore - is already Mr. Reliable as a freshman. Through seven games, Gore has 85 carries for 461 yards, 5.4 yards per carry, and 1 touchdown. He has posted two games of 100+ yards, both of which during their two wins (North Texas and North Alabama). Given the state of quarterbacks, Gore and Kevin Perkins' (40 carries, 162 yards, 5 touchdowns) presence and health is the glue. Advantage: Southern Miss. Offensive Line In last week's loss to FAU, WKU's offensive line committed 4-of-5 offensive penalties for 30 yards. In terms of yardage, that isn't a lot, but you don't want your veteran group pushing the offense back given a general lack of production and an inability to convert on downs. Additionally, after a 9 minute and 31 second possession, Piggy was sacked on third down and forced Brayden Narveson to attempt a 50-yard field goal (missed). They are in a tough situation; the ground game is improving and they are giving Piggy time, but the offense has never been able to piece it together.

O-Line Grades WKU Season (OFF/PBLK/RBLK) FAU (OFF/PBLK/RBLK) Witt (G) 70.0 / 76.1 / 67.0 59.7 / 65.7 / 56.8 Meredith (G) 82.7 / 81.9 / 84.3 72.8 / 89.9 / 74.8 Brooks (T) 78.7 / 79.1 / 76.2 61.0 / 85.3 / 52.8 Spencer (T) 76.5 / 81.0 / 70.4 63.9 / 91.3 / 49.2 Joest (C) 62.6 / 74.0 / 59.7 55.2 / 82.9 / 51.9

The Gold Eagles' offensive line has allowed 8 sacks through seven games (1.14 per game). They've, obviously, got a solid ground game and a veteran quarterback. But as a whole, WKU grades consistently better than Southern Miss. Advantage: WKU Secondary WKU's passing defense allows the second-fewest yards per game, fourth-lowest completion percentage, fourth-fewest yards per pass attempt, and fifth-fewest touchdown passes. Last week, the Tops allowed Nick Tronti to go 7-16 (43.75%) for 108 yards and 6.8 yards per pass attempt. And, overall, the secondary had a statistically good game. -Leading tackler Devon Key accounted for 12 total tackles. -Antwon Kincade had 4 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 pass breakup. -Trae Meadows had 4 total tackles. -Beanie Bishop and Omari Alexander accounted for 1 tackle each and 1 pass breakup each. -Dominique Bradshaw had 1 tackle and 2 pass breakups. And while Tronti is no Jack Abraham, the passing defense has looked better and made plays more consistently, lately. Southern Miss. is led by Malik Shorts, Ky'el Hemby, Eric Scott, Natrone Brooks, and Tyler Barnes. They combine for 90 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 blocked kick. They are a group that has allowed 256.0 yards per game, a 64.9% completion rate, 8.5 yards per pass attempt, and 22 touchdowns. Advantage: WKU Linebackers Last week, Eli Brown and Kyle Bailey totaled 12 tackles, 1.0 sack, and 1.0 tackle for loss. Bailey, also, had 1 interception that he returned for 24 yards. On the season, they have combined for 99 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, and 4 quarterback hurries. The Golden Eagles have a solid linebacking corps between Hayes Maples, Santrell Latham, and Averie Habas. The three combine for 144 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 interception, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 forced fumbles. Latham leads the team in tackles for loss and sacks. Advantage: Southern Miss. Defensive Line After an uncharacteristically quiet season, the defensive front put up some numbers against FAU. Malone - Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week - had 12 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and 3 quarterback hurries. Darvin posted 3 total tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, and 1.0 sack. Defensive end Juwuan Jones added 6 tackles and 1 tackle for loss while tackle Ricky Barber earned an 89.4 defensive grade and spot in PFF College's National Team of the Week. It was probably their best performance of the season. However, there is still work to be done. They certainly got to Tronti, but the rushing defense needs to continue to improve...especially in wake of facing Frank Gore Jr. Golden Eagles' Terence Cherry, Tahj Sykes, and Eriq Kitchen combine for 62 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 5 quarterback hurries, and 2 forced fumbles. Both units have put up similar numbers in terms of pass rush and rushing defense, but WKU could draw the upper-hand in terms of talent and given the Eagles' quarterback situation. Advantage: WKU Special Teams WKU's John Haggerty has averaged 44.03 yards per punt with 12 punts inside of the 20. Kicker Brayden Narveson has gone 8-of-9 on FG attempts and 14-of-14 on extra point kicks. The kick return game has averaged 14.65 yards on 20 kick returns. The punt return game has totaled 7 punt returns for an average of 3.57 yards per return. Southern Miss.' Griffin Fleming has averaged 40.04 yards per punt with 6 punts inside of the 20. Kicker Briggs Bourgeois has gone 9-of-12 on FG attempts and 20-of-20 on extra point attempts. The kick return game has averaged 18.42 yards on 24 kick returns. The punt return game has totaled 5 punt returns for an average of 7.4 yards per return. Advantage: WKU



Prediction

Before Abraham opted out for the remainder of the season, it was pretty safe to assume that this matchup was going to be scrappy: down between which defense played more inspired. But, Abraham did give Southern Miss. an edge. Although it is a winnable game for either team, given Abraham's decision, as well as Southern Miss.' coaching carousel, now it looks like it is WKU's game to lose.