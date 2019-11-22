History: This will be the third meeting between the Hilltoppers and Golden Eagles. WKU leads the matchup 2-0. In 2015, WKU defeated Southern Miss. in the C-USA Football Championship by a score of 45-28.

Quarterback

USM's Jack Abraham leads the league in total passing yards, yards per game, and efficiency. Through ten games, Abraham has completed 217-of-312 pass attempts (69.6%) for 2,924 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 picks. The redshirt junior has also been fairly mobile this season with 62 carries for 105 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns. Abraham has played extremely well at home with a passer rating of 187.66, completion rate of 72.8%, and a touchdown/interception rate of 9/1. The last interception he threw at home was was Game 1 versus Alcorn State.

The headline after WKU's dominant 45-19 win over Arkansas was Ty Storey's production against his previous team. Storey had a big day: going 22-of-32 (68.8%) for 213 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 17 carries, 77 rushing yards, and 2 rushing touchdowns. Through seven games as starter, Storey has gone 163-of-234 (69.7%) for 1,690 yards, 8 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 87 carries for 176 rushing yards, and 6 rushing touchdowns. He finds ways to score.

Both quarterbacks have a reliable and explosive receiving corps as well as similar offensive lines. Against a typically stingy UAB defense, Abraham went 17-of-22 (77.3%) for 164 yards and 2 passing touchdowns. Prior to the LA Tech game, Abraham had only thrown 4 picks. At LA Tech, Abraham doubled his season total of interceptions. Star cornerback Amik Robertson was responsible for 3-of-4 picks during the game.

Abraham will take some deep shots downfield while WKU's defense will have a tall task of forcing Abraham into uncharacteristic mistakes on his home turf.

Advantage: USM

Receivers

The Golden Eagles' receiving corps is arguably the best in the league. A connection between Abraham and wideout Quez Watkins is undeniable. Watkins - a big play threat and league leader - has totaled 44 receptions for 921 yards, 20.9 yards per catch, and 5 touchdowns. Complementing Watkins are Tim Jones and Jaylond Adams. Jones has 52 receptions for 615 yards and 2 touchdowns. Adams has 48 receptions for 483 yards and 2 touchdowns. Last week, Adams did not play due to an undisclosed injury. If he is unavailable Saturday, USM will be without a key to both their passing and return game.

As of late, WKU wideouts Lucky Jackson and Jahcour Pearson have taken the top off of defenses. Between Charlotte, Marshall, and FAU, Lucky Jackson totaled 30 receptions, 503 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Against Arkansas, it was Jahcour Pearson who put up big numbers after 10 receptions for 120 yards and hauling in a 69-yard touchdown. Given what the Golden Eagles allow through the air, if the speedy Jacquez Sloan or tight ends Joshua Simon or Kyle Fourtenbary step up in a big way, WKU's passing attack could be just as lethal as USM's.

Advantage: USM

Running Backs

WKU's Gaej Walker remains the fourth leading rusher in the league and spearheads the Hilltopper ground attack with 192 carries for 912 yards, 4.8 yards per carry, and 7 rushing touchdowns. He, now, has had six games in which he ran at least 100 yards. Against Arkansas, Walker posted 23 carries for 129 yards, 5.6 yards per carry, and 1 rushing touchdown. The mobile Storey, while not explosive on the ground, has been able to extend plays and drives using his legs. Also against Arkansas, Storey had 17 carries for 77 yards, 4.5 yards per carry, and 2 rushing touchdowns. Of five fourth down conversions during that game, Storey converted three on quarterback keeps.

Where Walker is WKU's cemented go-to guy, USM has relied on the likes of Kevin Perkins (RB) and De'Michael Harris (WR) in the ground game. Perkins leads with 88 carries for 509 yards, 5.8 yards per carry, and 3 touchdowns. Utility-man Harris has 92 carries for 456 yards, 5.0 yards per carry, and 5 touchdowns. Like Storey, Abraham can extend plays with his feet; on the season, he has 62 carries for 105 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Both teams have a veteran offensive line that has opened up lanes for the ground game as well as a rushing defense in the league's top five.

Advantage: Even

Offensive Line

After allowing 9 sacks during a three game stretch, WKU's offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage against Arkansas. They did not allow a single sack and the ground game totaled 47 carries for 265 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Likewise, the Golden Eagles' o-line had a strong performance against UTSA: only allowing 1 sack and the ground game had 39 carries for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Statistically, WKU's o-line leads in the following statistical categories: line yards, standard downs line yards, opportunity rate, power success rate, stuff rate, sack rate, and passing downs sack rate.

Both lines will face strong defenses. USM leads the league in sacks (35) while WKU brings the heat from defensive ends DeAngelo Malone and Juwuan Jones.