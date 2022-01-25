Analyzing the Enemy: UAB Blazers (1/27/2022)

UAB junior guard Jordan Walker carrying out the Blazers' offense against Asheville. (Michael Wade)

Day: Thursday, January 27 Time: 8 PM CST Location: E.A. Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY. Network: CBS Sports Network Public Bets: Western Kentucky: 50.0% | University of Alabama-Birmingham: 50.0% History: The UAB Blazers are 25-17 all-time against the Hilltoppers. The Hilltoppers were victorious in the last meeting against the Blazers during the 2021 Conference USA tournament, defeating UAB 64-60 in Frisco, TX. Before facing off in the Lone Star State, UAB defeated WKU 72-62 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, AL. during the 2019-20 season.

Team Statistics

UAB Blazers Shooting Stats (2021-22 stats) Stat UAB Opponent Points Per Game 81.2 63.0 Field Goal Percentage .467 .392 Three-Point Percentage .378 .329 Free Throw Percentage .713 .706 Rebound Margin 4.2 -- Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.2 0.6 Steals Per Game 10.8 5.3 Blocks Per Game 4.4 4.0

UAB junior forward KJ Buffen is the second-best offensive performer on the Blazers. (UAB Athletics)

Position Breakdown

Guards

Junior guard Jordan Walker is leading UAB in total offense, averaging 17.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The Port Washington, N.Y. native began his collegiate career at Seton Hall. The freshman guard dropped seven points, two assists and two steals in his collegiate debut against Fairleigh Dickinson. Walker additionally grabbed two steals in Manhattan, scored six points against Marquette and recorded a season-high five assists against No. 4 Xavier. Walker spent his sophomore and junior seasons at Tulane where he played in all 30 games as a sophomore, making 22 starts. As a sophomore, Walker was tabbed to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team. As a junior, Walker started in all 23 games, recorded double-figure scoring 16 times and was second best in the AAC in assists with 4.3 per game.

Graduate guard Quan Jackson is another dangerous weapon that UAB has at their disposal, recording 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Tallahassee, FL. native spent his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons at Georgia Southern before transferring to UAB where he played his senior season. As a freshman, Jackson averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Jackson was tabbed to the All-Sun Belt Thiurd Team in his sophomore season as he averaged 14.8 points per game and had a team-high 47 three-pointers. In his final season at Georgia Southern, he averaged 13.6 points per game and was tabbed to the All-Sun Belt Second Team. During his senior season at UAB, Jackson was elected to the Conference USA All-Defensive Team, he led C-USA and was 24th in NCAA with 53 steals.

Graduate guard Michael Ertel averages 9.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. Ertel became a Blazer in his senior season when he transferred from Louisiana-Monroe where he played his first three seasons. Ertel averaged 11.6 points per game as a freshman while additionally earning the Sun Belt Rookie of the Year Award and was tabbed to the Sun Belt All-Rookie Team. As a sophomore, the Indianapolis, IN. native averaged 15.5 points per game and earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt Third Team. In his junior season, Ertel led the Warhawks on offense with 16.2 points per game and was on the All-Sun Belt Second Team. In his senior season at UAB, Ertel played in 29 matchups, making 25 starts, led UAB in scoring with 13.2 points per game and was on the Conference USA All-Championship Team.

Junior guard Tavin Lovan is averaging 8.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. The Franklin, KY. native has been with UAB the entirety of his collegiate career, making eight starts in his freshman season while grabbing minutes in 33 games. Lovan made 32 starts in his sophomore season, making 14 of his first 18 field goals to commence the season. As a junior, Lovan was the second-best offensive contributor, averaging 12.2 points per game and led UAB with 66 assists. Lovan also grabbed a spot on the Conference USA Second Team.

Junior guard Jamal Johnson is averaging 5.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per game so far this season. The Birmingham, AL. native transferred to UAB from Auburn where he spent his sophomore and junior seasons. As a freshman at the University of Memphis, Johnson played in 34 contests while making 27 starts. He averaged 6.9 points per game. As a sophomore at Auburn, Johnson played in 31 games, recording a season-high 14 points against Lipscomb and recording a season-high five rebounds against Georgia Southern. In his junior campaign, Johnson recorded minutes in 23 games, making nine starts. Johnson became the first player in 15 years to come off the bench for two consecutive 20-point performances in Auburn history.

Sophomore guard Tyreke Locure is currently averaging 4.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. The New Orleans, LA. native began his collegiate career at South Alabama where he spent his freshman and sophomore seasons. As a freshman, Locure received playing time in 23 contests while making nine starts. He averaged 5.2 points per game and scored a season-high 20 points against Spring Hill. In his sophomore campaign, Locure played in 26 games, making 25 starts. Locure averaged 13.5 points per game and grabbed 81 assists on the season. Locure additionally recorded double-figure scoring in 22 games.

Forwards

Junior forward KJ Buffen is one of the Blazers' best offensive players as he averages 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Gainesville, GA. native spent his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to UAB. As a freshman at Ole Miss, Buffen played in 33 games, making two starts. The freshman forward averaged 6.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a freshman. As a sophomore, Buffen started in all 32 contests, averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Buffen additionally grabbed a career-high 52 assists. As a junior, Buffen played in 26 games, starting in 21 games. He averaged 8.4 points per game.



Junior forward Josh LeBlanc Sr. averages 4.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Baton Rouge, LA. native kickstarted his collegiate basketball career at Georgetown where he averaged 9.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game as a freshman. LeBlanc Sr. was tabbed to the 2019 BIG EAST All-Freshman Team. LeBlanc Sr. only played in six contests as a sophomore, grabbing 59% shooting from the field, an average of 1.3 blocks per game and came off the bench to score 12 points against Georgia State. He transferred to LSU for his junior season. As a Tiger, LeBlanc Sr. played in 25 games, starting in one game. The junior was explosive for the Tigers, recording a double-double against Auburn and leading his team to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Centers

Junior center Trey Jemison is currently averaging 7.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Birmingham, AL. native began his collegiate career at Clemson where he played in 20 matchups and was crucial in helping his team advance to the second round of the NIT tournament. As a sophomore, Jemison played in 30 out of 31 games and shot 49% from the field. As a junior, Jemison became the only Blazer to start in all 29 games and was issued C-USA All-Defensive Team for his success.

Projected Starters

PROJECTED UAB STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Jordan Walker 5'11"/170 Jr. Walker is averaging 17.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. KJ Buffen 6'7"/230 Jr. Buffen is averaging 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Quan Jackson 6'4"/190 Gr. Jackson is averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Michael Ertel 6'2"/190 Gr. Ertel is averaging 9.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. Tavin Lovan 6'4"/210 Jr. Lovan is averaging 8.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Trey Jemison (7.1 ppg), Jamal Johnson (5.3 ppg), Josh LeBlanc Sr. (4.8 ppg).

Prediction

The Hilltoppers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, falling to C-USA West Division foe North Texas at home before being handed a pair of losses to East Division opponents FAU and FIU. UAB, who are 16-4 overall and 6-1 in conference play, have showcased their dominance all season, becoming the team to beat in C-USA with only one loss to Rice and wins over UTEP, UTSA, North Texas, FIU, FAU and La Tech. WKU sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight has been consistent for the Hilltoppers this season as he leads the offense with 15.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. There is no shortage of talent in Birmingham, AL. as UAB junior guard Jordan Walker is coming off a standout performance against LA Tech where he recorded a career-high 36 points while also tying the record for most made three-pointers in a game with nine. The Hilltoppers will have the advantage of being back at E.A. Diddle Arena but the Blazers have defeated both North Texas and LA Tech who handed WKU losses and are stacked with talented players. Although, the Hilltoppers hold the home court advantage, the Blazers will be too much for the Hilltoppers to handle right now. I predict a narrow UAB victory on Thursday night, UAB 78, WKU 75