Analyzing the Enemy: UT Martin Skyhawks (9/2/21)

History: WKU and UT Martin have met four times with the Hilltoppers 4-0 in the matchup. The last meeting was on September 9, 2000 with WKU defeating UT Martin by a score of 71-0.

Quarterbacks

Earlier this year, 2020 starter Tyrrell Pigrome entered the transfer portal: leaving the Hilltoppers' QB1 spot technically "up in the air." However, it came as no shock that head coach Tyson Helton named Houston Baptist grad-transfer Bailey Zappe the starting quarterback entering the 2021 season.

Through four seasons with Houston Baptist, Zappe completed 900-of-1,477 pass attempts and totaled 10,004 passing yards, 78 passing touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. And through Houston Baptist's four game 2020 season, Zappe completed 141-of-215 pass attempts and totaled 1,833 passing yards (458.25 yards per game), 15 touchdowns (3.75 passing TDs per game), and 1 interception. Zappe's 458.25 yards per game led all of college football and he averaged 101.3 yards more the leading FBS passer. The most notable highlight of Zappe's 2020 performance was against Texas Tech. In Lubbock, Zappe completed 30-of-49 passes for 567 yards and 4 touchdowns. It was a heartbreaking 35-33 loss to a Big 12 opponent, but Zappe's 567 passing yards were the most ever for an FCS player against an FBS school and surpassed Baker Mayfield's record for passing yards by a Texas Tech opponent.

Bringing on Houston Baptist's offensive coordinator/quarterback's coach Zach Kittley in the same role at WKU is highly indicative of a similar Air Raid attack being implemented on the Hill.

Zappe enters the 2021 campaign with the following preseason accolades: 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist, 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board, 2021 Conference USA Preseason Watch List, 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-CUSA First Team, 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA Second Team, and 2021 PFF College Preseason All-CUSA Third Team.

Likewise, UT Martin was looking to fill a hole at quarterback entering the 2021 season. With veteran Dresser Winn rehabbing an injury, the Skyhawks gave the keys to Tulane grad-transfer Keon Howard. The dual-threat quarterback also played two seasons at Southern Miss. At Tulane, Howard completed 38-of-76 pass attempts and totaled 522 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Advantage: WKU

Receivers

Joining Zappe and Coach Kittley are Zappe's top 3 targets from Houston Baptist: brothers Jerreth and Josh Sterns as well as Ben Ratzlaff. In 2020, the three combined for 89 receptions, 1,256 receiving yards (314.0 per game), and 12 touchdowns (3.0 per game). It seems like the Tops are looking for big yardage and explosive plays: something that has not been a consistent part of the program since 2016.

To add even more depth, WKU returns receivers Craig Burt Jr., Mitchell Tinsley (2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA Fourth Team), and Dayton Wade, and Dakota Thomas as well as tight end Joshua Simon (2021 John Mackey Award Watch List, Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA Second Team, and Phil Steel Preseason All-CUSA Third Team). Transfers include receivers Kendall Abdur-Rahman (Notre Dame), Daewood Davis (Oregon), B.K. Smith (Eastern Kentucky), and DeAngelo Wilson (Austin Peay) as well as tight end Dane Saltarelli (Oklahoma).

Undoubtedly, Zappe has plenty of targets...plus some.

UT Martin's receiving corps returns 89% of their production from 2020, including top three targets All-OVC receivers Colton Dowell and Donnell Williams as well as All-American tight end Rodney Williams II. Last season, the three combined for 99 receptions, 1,231 receiving yards (175.9 yards per game), and 11 touchdowns.

Although the Skyhawks were the OVC's top passing offense of 2020, they are with a new quarterback and facing, what looks to be, a solid Hilltopper secondary.

Advantage: WKU

Running Backs

WKU's leading rusher, Gaej Walker, entered the transfer portal this year, but Jakairi Moses, CJ Jones, and Noah Whittington are quick backs who know the ropes. In 2020, the three combined for 97 carries, 534 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Adding transfers Adam Cofield (North Dakota State) and Bowling Green-native Jamale Carothers (Navy) will help establish more competition, depth, and playing experience. At North Dakota State, between 2018 and 2019, Cofield had 247 carries for 1,369 rushing yards, and 18 touchdowns.

Despite having go-to guys in Walker (and Pigrome), WKU's 2020 ground attack never truly found their footing and rhythm; they were inconsistent at best. Who will be the go-to guy in 2021? Only time will tell.

UT Martin's ground game features work horse Peyton Logan. Between 2019 and the Skyhawks' seven-game 2020 season, Logan totaled 193 carries for 1,137 rushing yards, and 8 touchdowns. Joining Logan is Zak Wallace who totaled 39 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown in 2020. UT Martin adds depth with transfers Tim Taylor (Memphis) and Jordan Castleberry (Maryland).

Both WKU and UT Martin have some sort of questions and/or uphill battles at running back. WKU needs to find their guy(s) before Game 2 (Army) and UT Martin will have to face a veteran Hilltopper defensive line. If they can get past the d-line, then there is the potential that they can exploit the Hilltoppers' second level due to the lack of experience and depth.

Advantage: Even

Offensive Line

Returning Hilltopper o-linemen include Cole Spencer and Mason Brooks; both started all 12 games last season. According to PFF College Premium Stats, Spencer had a 78.2 overall block rating, 84.7 pass block grade and, additionally, only allowed 1 sack and 1 quarterback hit all of 2020. Brooks had an 83.4 overall block rating and a 77.5 pass block rating. Joining the two veterans is Nebraska transfer Boe Wilson. Each have accolades entering the 2021 season:

-Spencer: 2021 Conference USA Preseason Watch List, 2021 PFF College Preseason All-CUSA First Team, 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA Second Team, and 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-CUSA Third Team.

-Brooks: 2021 PFF College Preseason All-CUSA Second Team and 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA Fourth Team

-Wilson: 2021 PFF College Preseason All-CUSA Third Team

There's definitely enough up front to allow Zappe and Co. time to work.

Riddled with injury in previous seasons, this will be the first time in a while that UT Martin has experience at o-line. Leading the way is All-OVC Matthan Hatchie along with Michael Shanahan, Chris Jackson, Gavin Olson, and mid-year transfer Lamar Morgan.

Advantage: WKU

Secondary

The transfer portal has been busy with Hilltoppers coming and going and it is no exception with the secondary. Corners Dominque Bradsaw and Beanie Bishop as well as second-leading tackler Antwon Kincade are back, though. Despite losing guys like Roger Cray, WKU landed corners Davion Williams (Michigan State), Kahlef Hailassie (Independence CC/Oregon) and Tre Shaw (North Carolina) as well as safety Kaleb Oliver (Georgia Tech).

Last year's secondary was solid: only allowing 177 passing yards per game. The same is feasible in 2021.

A quick look at some 2020 stats:

-Bradshaw: 17 total tackles, 10 pass breakups

-Bishop: 15 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups

-Kincade: 85 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 8 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, and 1 forced fumble. His preseason accolades include: 2021 Conference USA Preseason Watch List, 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-CUSA Second Team, 2021 PFF College Preseason All-CUSA Second Team, and 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA Third Team.

-Oliver: 32 total tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 3 pass breakups, and 1 fumble recovery.

UT Martin's secondary features three All-OVC players in rover JaQuez Akins, free safety Deven Sims, and corner Jay Woods. Safety Takeem Young and Tennessee transfer corner Shawn Shamburger will, also, start. Akins, Sims, Woods, and Young accounted for 158 total tackles (22.6 per game), 13.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 2 interceptions, 23 pass breakups, 4 quarterback hurries, 3 fumble recoveries, and 3 forced fumbles.

On paper, the Skyhawks obviously have the statistical advantage. However, they're about to face a Hilltopper offense that will be apt to air it out and maintain a high-tempo style of play while WKU's secondary faces a midrange passing game.

Advantage: WKU

Linebackers

WKU loses Kyle Bailey and Eli Brown at linebacker, but there are still plenty of guys returning with some playing experience and transfers to make an immediate impact. Nonetheless, it is a group that has remained quiet and really hasn't had a storyline heading into the season.

In 2021, the linebackers (and rushing defense as a whole) allowed 2,385 gained rushing yards, 171.4 rushing yards per game, 4.2 yards per carry, and 20 touchdowns. Simply put, too much was getting past the first and second level.

The Skyhawks return both starters in John Ford and D'Carrious Stephens. Last season, Ford totaled 43 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 2 interceptions, and 1 pass breakup. Stephens accounted for 28 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 1 pass breakup, 1 quarterback hurry, and 1 fumble recovery. They add depth with Louisville transfer Robert Hicks and returners Tevin Shipp and Chris Hunter.

Advantage: UT Martin

Defensive Line

WKU's defensive front is a beast, which includes veterans DeAngelo Malone, Juwuan Jones, and Jeremy Darvin. You'll be hard-pressed to find an opposing coach who doesn't talk about having to prepare for those three, specifically. According to WKUSports.com's Fall Camp Feature, they combine for 11 years of experience, 127 games played, 90 starts, 470 total tackles, 79 tackles for loss, and 47 sacks. Additionally, there's enough returners and transfers to add depth and experience to an already lethal d-line. 2020 wasn't their best season, but WKU's offensive woes had the defense on the field more often than not. If they can put pressure on UT Martin's new quarterback and force him into early mistakes, it will be a long day for the Skyhawks.

Malone enters the season with the following preseason accolades: 2021 C-USA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist, 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board, 2021 Conference USA Preseason Watch List, 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List, 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-CUSA First Team, 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA First Team, and 2021 The Athletic's Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" List (No. 66).

Darvin's preseason accolades include: 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA Fourth Team

The Skyhawks return defensive end David DuBose and tackle Korbin Harmon. The two totaled 38 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2.0 pass breakups, and 5.0 quarterback hurries.

Advantage: WKU

Special Teams

WKU's special teams remains intact, including punter John Haggerty, place kicker Brayden Narveson, and Cory Munson on kickoffs. In 2020:

-Haggerty punted 56 times for an average of 45.71 yards per punt and 19 punts landing inside the 20 yard line.

-Narveson made 13-of-14 field goals with a long of 53 yards. He went 27-of-27 on extra point kicks.

Haggerty enters the season with the following preseason accolades: 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board, 2021 Ray Guy Award Watch List, 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA Second Team, 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-CUSA Third Team, and 2021 PFF College Preseason All-CUSA Third Team.

Narveson's preseason accolades include: 2021 Conference USA Preseason Watch List, 2021 Lou Groza Award Watch List, 2021 PFF College Preseason All-CUSA First Team, 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA Second Team, and 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-CUSA Third Team.

UT Martin's Tyler Larco serves as the team's primary punter, place kicker, and kickoff specialist. Last season, Larco punted 10 times for an average of 41.8 yards per punt and 5 punts landing inside of the 20 yard line. He went 10-of-12 on field goals and 17-of-18 on extra point kicks.

Advantage: WKU