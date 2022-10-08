History: UTSA leads the matchup series 2-1. The Hilltoppers and Roadrunners faced each other twice in 2021: once in the regular season and once in the CUSA Championship Game. UTSA won both and outscored WKU 101-87.

Quarterbacks

This game will feature two of CUSA's best quarterbacks: UTSA's Frank Harris and WKU's Austin Reed.

Through five games, Reed is 144-of-199 (72.4%) for 1,667 yards (333.4 YPG), 8.4 yards per pass attempt, has 16 touchdowns (3.2 per game), 4 interceptions, and a QBR of 70.4. Although he's not asked to use his legs a whole lot, Reed adds 2 rushing touchdowns. Prior to the Troy game, the passing game was averaging 35.75 pass attempts per game. The 56 pass attempts against Troy was 56.6% increase from the average. During the Troy game, Reed went 39-of-56 (69.6%) for 406 yards, 7.3 yards per pass attempt, and threw for 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Harris is 131-of-190 (68.9%) for 1,724 yards (344.8 YPG), 9.1 yards per pass attempt, and has 12 touchdowns (2.4 per game), 5 interceptions, and a QBR of 80.2. The mobile QB also adds 42 carries for 193 yards, 4.6 yards per carry, and 4 rushing touchdowns. Against MTSU, Harris went 27-of-36 (75.0%) for 414 yards, 11.5 yards per pass attempt, and had 2 touchdowns as well as 3 interceptions; he had 2 rushing touchdowns, as well.

In terms of leaderboard, it is almost split down the middle. Harris leads the league in passing yards and passing yards per game; Reed ranks #2 in both. Meanwhile, Reed leads the league in completion percentage, touchdowns, and efficiency; Harris ranks #2 in completion percentage and #3 in efficiency.

There's no denying the talent and impact of both gunslingers. The two are neck and neck. Whoever can handle defensive pressure, and whoever's respective secondary can bend and not break, will come out on top.

Advantage: Even

Running Backs

After two consecutive 200+ yard games, the Tops posted 29 carries for 64 yards, 2.2 yards per carry, and 0 touchdowns against Troy. It did not help matters that run blocking was allowing a stuff rate of 20.8%. But last Saturday's performance was not par for the course. Otherwise, WKU has 153 carries (30.6 per game) for 738 total yards (147.6 YPG), 4.8 yards per carry, and 7 rushing touchdowns. Kye Robichaux spearheads the ground attack with 47 carries, 315 net yards, 6.7 yards per carry, and 1 touchdown. Davion Ervin-Poindexter has 40 carries, 139 net yards, 3.5 yards per carry, and 3 touchdowns.

The Roadrunners are at 180 carries (36.0 per game), for 675 total yards (135.0 YPG), 3.8 yards per carry, and 10 rushing touchdowns. Brenden Brady leads the run game with 79 carries, for 304 net yards, 3.8 yards per carry, and 4 touchdowns. Behind Brady is Harris. Trelon Smith has seen action in three games and has accumulated 33 carries for 113 net yards, 3.4 yards per carry, and 2 touchdowns.

Keeping the opposing productive and explosive passing offense off the field will be each teams' MO. For that, you'll need a reliable ground game to sustain the drive and, eventually, run the clock. Both are capable, but WKU seems to have a slight advantage considering player personnel as well as what each rushing defense allows. However, efficient and effective quarterback mobility is something WKU has yet to face this season.

Advantage: Even

Receivers

Like the quarterbacks, we're looking at two of the best receiving rooms in the league. A key difference, here, is where WKU likes to spread the wealth, UTSA's production is very concentrated amongst a lethal, three-headed monster.

WKU's Daewood Davis is the go-to threat with 34 receptions, 476 yards, 14.0 yards per catch, and 4 touchdowns. Malachi Corley - although quiet against Troy - has 24 receptions for 296 yards, 12.3 yards per reception, and 5 touchdowns. It seems like the Tops are always in a better, more favorable position when Corley (and tight end play) is a factor. The welcomed surprise is Michael Mathison's emergence. Prior to Troy, Mathison had 19 receptions, 116 yards, and 6.1 yards per catch; in last week's matchup, alone, Mathison had 9 receptions for 160 yards, 17.8 yards per catch, and 1 touchdown. Davis had 12 receptions for 122 yards (10.2 yards per reception), and 1 touchdown.

UTSA's De'Corian Clark, Joshua Cephus, and Zakhari Franklin each have over 490 yards, account for 78.8% of receptions as well as 85.0% of yards, and at least 2 touchdowns. Against MTSU, Clark had 8 receptions for 139 yards (17.4 yards per reception), Franklin had 5 receptions for 98 yards (19.6 YPR) and 2 touchdowns, and Cephus had 7 receptions for 91 yards (13.0 YPR).