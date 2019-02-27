Looking forward to the next chapter in my football career. #gotops #wku https://t.co/6nl0TDc8eM

On Wednesday, February 27, [former] Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey announced his transfer to Western Kentucky University on Twitter and Instagram. Storey had entered the transfer portal on January 9, 2019.

Storey - a 4-star pro-style QB - was a member of Arkansas' 2015 signing class. As a senior at Charleston High School (AR), Storey completed 294 of 447 pass attempts for 4,241 yards and 53 touchdowns: 4th best in AR state history. During his senior season he, also, rushed for 724 yards and posted 20 rushing touchdowns. The Charleston, AR native held offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Arkansas State, Auburn, Louisville, and Nevada.



Storey saw little to no action during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. In 2018, Storey completed 143 of 250 pass attempts for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Additionally, he rushed for 146 yards and 1 touchdown.

After a 2-10 season, Arkansas started to actively seek graduate transfers and landed Ben Hicks (Southern Methodist). Storey told the Bowling Green Daily News: "I didn't really want to go through a whole other year like that where they were just bringing in quarterback after quarterback...Thankfully, WKU called and it was just a good fit."

Much like the 2016 season, WKU will have options at quarterback and an off-season of competition. WKU currently lists 5 quarterbacks on their roster (6 with the addition of Storey): including recent Louisville transfer Sean McCormack.

If Storey were to nab the starting gig, he would face Arkansas on November 9.



