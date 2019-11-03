Pure, raw size and talent.

Two-star TE/OL Mark Goode is as raw as it gets. In a conversation with his head coach at LaRue County (Ky.) it was learned that the 6-foot-6, 250-pound big man has only been playing football for two years.

Rather than football, Mark has always had an affinity for basketball.

"I'm a life long basketball player with agility and athleticism," Goode said when asked about his football skill set. "I kinda fell for the game of football."

Goode averaged just over 15 points and 9 rebounds per game for the LaRue County basketball team. Both categories of which he led the team in. He was a key part of a team that was crowned 18th district champions for the 2019-2020 season.

"My official visit to WKU was supposed to be December 6th-9th but it's up in the air right now with basketball season in full swing during that time," claimed Goode.

Basketball talent is something that usually translates well into the game of Football, especially for guys with size. Think back to former WKU offensive tackle George Fant, who was a standout in basketball and football for the Hilltoppers.

Versatility is what makes Goode coveted in this years class of Topper recruits. Wearing a "tackle eligible number" in high school, Goode can line up at tight end or offensive tackle on any given play, giving opposing defenses fits.