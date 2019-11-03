As Versatile as it Gets: Commit Mark Goode is the OL WKU Needs
Pure, raw size and talent.
Two-star TE/OL Mark Goode is as raw as it gets. In a conversation with his head coach at LaRue County (Ky.) it was learned that the 6-foot-6, 250-pound big man has only been playing football for two years.
Rather than football, Mark has always had an affinity for basketball.
"I'm a life long basketball player with agility and athleticism," Goode said when asked about his football skill set. "I kinda fell for the game of football."
Goode averaged just over 15 points and 9 rebounds per game for the LaRue County basketball team. Both categories of which he led the team in. He was a key part of a team that was crowned 18th district champions for the 2019-2020 season.
"My official visit to WKU was supposed to be December 6th-9th but it's up in the air right now with basketball season in full swing during that time," claimed Goode.
Basketball talent is something that usually translates well into the game of Football, especially for guys with size. Think back to former WKU offensive tackle George Fant, who was a standout in basketball and football for the Hilltoppers.
Versatility is what makes Goode coveted in this years class of Topper recruits. Wearing a "tackle eligible number" in high school, Goode can line up at tight end or offensive tackle on any given play, giving opposing defenses fits.
Although Goode typically lines up at tight end, the Hilltoppers' coaching staff see him as a perfect fit at offensive tackle.
Offensive line coach Mike Goff knows a thing or two about playing in the trenches. Goode says he stays in touch with the former NFL all-pro lineman more than any other coach on the staff.
"Coach Goff has put in my head that the offensive lineman should be the leaders of the team," said Goode. "He preaches getting your job done on and off of the field constantly."
WKU knows a thing or two about producing NFL-caliber lineman in recent years. Former Hilltopper tackles Forrest Lamp (2012-2016) and George Fant (2011-2015) are both anchors on the o-line for their respective professional squads.
Goode is the epitome of homegrown talent, growing up just 50 minutes from Bowling Green in small-town Hodgenville, Ky.
"I'm a huge homebody, so staying in-state and playing close to home was very important to me," Goode said when asked about why he chose WKU. "The coaches really expressed their interest in me and made me feel wanted from the start."
With the combination of untapped talent and raw size, the sky is the limit for Mark Goode. Any lineman with the size this homegrown big man has is sure to have an impact protecting any signal callers blindside.
Former Hilltopper comparison: George Fant
Not only is Goode a two-sport athlete just like Fant was at WKU, but they both hail from the Bluegrass State.
Fant was a basketball standout at Warren Central High School right here in Bowling Green, Ky. Little would anyone know the three-star basketball recruit for the Hilltoppers would eventually turn into an NFL offensive tackle.
Goode and Fant are also very comparable in size. Coming out of high school Fant was listed at 6'6" 225 lbs. Fant would end up adding on around 50 pounds of muscle and meat equating to 270 pounds at the end of his time with WKU.
Adding on weight will be a huge goal for Goode when he gets to the Hill. Any offensive lineman that towers six and a half feet tall and is pushing 300 pounds is a force to be reckoned with for any defense.
Fant's Basketball background obviously suited him well in the end as he not only anchored WKU's o-line in his time here, but ended up signing with Super Bowl champion coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks.
Goode's versatility having great size and a basketball background scream George Fant, there's no denying. However, Goode will look to leave a legacy of his own in the trenches under NFL great and offensive line coach Mike Goff.