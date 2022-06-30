Bailey Zappe named C-USA Male Athlete of the Year

Former Western Kentucky gunslinger and recent Patriots draftee Bailey Zappe was named Conference USA's Michael L. Slive Male Athlete of the Year on Thursday, bringing him further recognition for his record-shattering performance in the 2021 season.

The award, which is named after C-USA's founding commissioner, Mike Slive, is a highly prestigious award in the conference. Zappe, who was selected by New England in the 2022 NFL Draft as the 137th overall pick, is the fifth Hilltopper to earn the award.

Before Zappe was named the winner on Thursday, the last athlete to earn the award from the Hilltoppers' football program was former quarterback Brandon Doughty, who earned the award for his performance in the 2015-16 season.