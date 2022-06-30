Bailey Zappe named C-USA Male Athlete of the Year
Former Western Kentucky gunslinger and recent Patriots draftee Bailey Zappe was named Conference USA's Michael L. Slive Male Athlete of the Year on Thursday, bringing him further recognition for his record-shattering performance in the 2021 season.
The award, which is named after C-USA's founding commissioner, Mike Slive, is a highly prestigious award in the conference. Zappe, who was selected by New England in the 2022 NFL Draft as the 137th overall pick, is the fifth Hilltopper to earn the award.
Before Zappe was named the winner on Thursday, the last athlete to earn the award from the Hilltoppers' football program was former quarterback Brandon Doughty, who earned the award for his performance in the 2015-16 season.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound dual threat quarterback out of the Lone Star State was instrumental to the Hilltoppers' success on the field in the 2021 campaign, leading the Hilltoppers to a C-USA east division title and a win over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
In just one season with Western Kentucky, Zappe snapped former LSU quarterback and former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's record for most touchdowns and receptions in a season. Zappe came away with 62 total touchdowns and 5,967 total yards.
Zappe's had 15 more touchdowns and 1,095 more yards than Heisman Trophy winner and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said that Zappe and last season's squad have brought national recognition to Western Kentucky University and the school's athletic program. He added this was a fitting honor for Zappe's final season.
Zappe was selected for both the Reese's Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. He additionally became the highest-drafted quarterback in the history of Western Kentucky's football program and was the third Hilltopper quarterback to get drafted in the last seven years.
