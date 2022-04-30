Bailey Zappe selected by the Patriots in the fourth round

Prior to his collegiate career, Zappe was listed as unrated on Rivals.com coming out of high school

The native of Victoria, Texas enters the NFL after a standout season with the Hilltoppers, where he shattered the record for most passing yards and touchdowns in a season. A record previously held by former LSU and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Former WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe has been drafted by the New England Patriots with the 137th overall pick of the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound dual quarterback from Victoria East High School spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Houston Baptist University before transferring to Western Kentucky.

Zappe began his career at Houston Baptist University during the 2018 campaign after he sat out the 2017 season. As the Huskies' quarterback in 2018, Zappe recorded 252 completions out of 436 passing attempts and had a 57.8% completion percentage. Zappe additionally threw for 2,822 yards, 23 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He finished the season averaging 6.5 yards per pass.

In 2019, Zappe had a completion percentage of 63.8 as he recorded 357 completions out of 560 passing attempts. He threw for 3,811 yards, 35 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He averaged 6.8 yards per pass.

In the finale to Zappe's career with Houston Baptist University in 2020, he had a 65.6 completion percentage as he connected with receivers on 141-of-215. He threw for 1,833 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception. He also averaged 8.5 yards per pass.



In his final collegiate season with Western Kentucky, Zappe recorded 475 completions out of 686 passing attempts, threw for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns and threw 11 interceptions. Zappe additionally had a passing efficiency rating of 168.9 last season.

