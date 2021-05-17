Baseball Update: Tops set to face EKU before C-USA Tourney

WKU Baseball dropped its road series at Old Dominion over the weekend, three games to one, and they are set to host former in-state rival Eastern Kentucky for a one-game home matchup Tuesday. The Hilltoppers finished with a 15-17 record in Conference USA play, which placed them fourth in the East Division for the 2021 season. They will be the #6 overall seed in the C-USA Tourney, matching up against the #3 seed Southern Miss on May 26th at 7:30 PM CT.

On Friday versus Old Dominion, WKU lost a high-scoring contest 14-8 after making a comeback in the middle innings. Heading into the bottom of the sixth the Hilltoppers trailed just 9-8, but the Monarchs added on five more runs the rest of the game to claim victory in game one. Saturday's seven-inning double-header saw WKU lose game one 6-3, but rebound in game two with an extra-inning win 7-6 thanks to an RBI-single by shortstop Kevin Lambert in the eighth inning. The series finale on Sunday was a lopsided loss 13-2 in which the Hilltoppers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, and were then blanked the remainder of the game to be mercy-ruled in seven innings.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Kevin Lambert, SS 4 .429 AVG, 6 hits, 2 runs, 4 RBI .289 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI, 6 SB, 16 runs Jackson Gray, OF 4 .375 AVG, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 RBI, 1 HR .350 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 7 SB, 34 runs Richard Constantine, DH 4 .167 AVG, 2 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 1 3B .197 AVG, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 14 runs