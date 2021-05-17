Baseball Update: Tops set to face EKU before C-USA Tourney
WKU Baseball dropped its road series at Old Dominion over the weekend, three games to one, and they are set to host former in-state rival Eastern Kentucky for a one-game home matchup Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers finished with a 15-17 record in Conference USA play, which placed them fourth in the East Division for the 2021 season. They will be the #6 overall seed in the C-USA Tourney, matching up against the #3 seed Southern Miss on May 26th at 7:30 PM CT.
On Friday versus Old Dominion, WKU lost a high-scoring contest 14-8 after making a comeback in the middle innings. Heading into the bottom of the sixth the Hilltoppers trailed just 9-8, but the Monarchs added on five more runs the rest of the game to claim victory in game one.
Saturday's seven-inning double-header saw WKU lose game one 6-3, but rebound in game two with an extra-inning win 7-6 thanks to an RBI-single by shortstop Kevin Lambert in the eighth inning.
The series finale on Sunday was a lopsided loss 13-2 in which the Hilltoppers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, and were then blanked the remainder of the game to be mercy-ruled in seven innings.
|Player
|Games Played
|Series Stats
|Season Stats
|
Kevin Lambert, SS
|
4
|
.429 AVG, 6 hits, 2 runs, 4 RBI
|
.289 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI, 6 SB, 16 runs
|
Jackson Gray, OF
|
4
|
.375 AVG, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 RBI, 1 HR
|
.350 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 7 SB, 34 runs
|
Richard Constantine, DH
|
4
|
.167 AVG, 2 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 1 3B
|
.197 AVG, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 14 runs
After their final conference series at Old Dominion, WKU has a 25-27 overall record heading into a one-game matchup at home versus EKU. The Hilltoppers are currently ninth in the nation in doubles with 103 on the season.
WKU and EKU have met a total of 140 times in program history, with the Hilltoppers holding a 76-62-2 lead all-time. WKU has won four of its past six meetings against former rival EKU.
PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:
WKU - Jake Kates, RHP (3-4, 4.98 ERA)
EKU - Bryce Travis, LHP (2-2, 4.71 ERA)
First pitch for Tuesday's contest is slated for 5:00 PM CT at Nick Denes Field. Keep up with Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM or the ESPN 102.7 app.
– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –