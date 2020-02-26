The Hilltopper baseball team continued their hot start to the season with a 10-5 victory over the Austin Peay Governors at Nick Denes Field on Tuesday.

Junior RHP Riley Boyd took the hill for his second start of the 2020 season lasting four innings while allowing four earned runs on four hits along with two walked batters and a strikeout.

Coming in in relief Junior RHP Collin Lollar got the win in 3.2 innings allowing one earned run on two hits along with five strikeouts on the day. Hunter Crosby and Bailey Sutton finished off the last 1.1 innings allowing no earned runs combined.

The Tops were swinging a hot bat all game long putting up five runs in the second inning, two in the third, one in the fifth and two in the eighth. Senior SS Kevin Lambert led the way with a perfect day at the plate going three for three with three runs scored, a walk and an RBI.

Freshman 3B Eric Riffe had an outstanding day as well adding a hit and four RBI's. Leadoff man Jack Wilson also gave the Tops two hits, a run scored, and three RBI's.