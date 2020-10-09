For each week of Western Kentucky's 2020 football season, Tyler Mansfield of InsideHilltopperSports.com will connect with a beat writer who covers the opposing team for a Q&A session.

For Game 4, Tyler chats with the guys from HerdNation.com, the Marshall site right here on the Rivals/Yahoo! Sports network.

Western Kentucky (1-2 overall, 1-0 Conference USA) is coming off a 20-17 win at Middle Tennessee. Marshall is 2-0 on the season with wins over Eastern Kentucky and then-No. 23 ranked Appalachian State, but hasn't played a game since Sept. 19.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Stadium is carrying the broadcast.

Mansfield: Marshall is off to a 2-0 start but hasn't played a game in nearly a month due to COVID-19 cancelations and postponements. From your perspective, what's your overall view on this year's Thundering Herd team?

HerdNation: Although Marshall has been off for quite some time, I personally do not think that will be a negative impact for the Herd. The depth that Marshall has at multiple positions should allow them to be fresh and not suffer much depletion down the stretch in regards to conditioning.

Over his tenure, Doc Holliday hasn’t had the best record after a bye week, however, he has only lost one bowl game in his career. Why is this significant? This time off is about how long Marshall is usually off from the end of the season to a bowl game. One would think, this should be an advantage, and something that Holliday is used to dealing with.

Mansfield: It's no secret that Grant Wells and Brenden Knox lead this Marshall team. It seems like when they're at their best, then so is the whole team. What have you seen out of both Wells and Knox through two games and just how important are they to this team?

HerdNation: There is no question that Marshall seems to come and go with Brenden Knox. Wells is still young. He has only played two games, and it is hard to get a gauge on how he will be based on those eight quarters. But, even though Knox is a workhorse, Wells will have to make some plays to win football games.

Last year's quarterback won a few games for Marshall, but he also found ways to lose games. Even thought Wells is young, he seems to be capable of finding ways to not lose games. Time will tell, and this week's contest could be a big test going up against an excellent defense, a C-USA rivalry, and the potential for bad weather.

Mansfield: It's another rivalry meeting between WKU and Marshall. It's become a fun series over the years and everyone always looks forward to when these two teams play. How do you feel about this year's matchup?

HerdNation: This year's matchup has so many unknowns. Will COVID effect either team? Will people even know if COVID is effecting a team, in regards to health? The weather could be a huge factor.

Personally, I feel confident that Marshall has the pieces in place on both sides of the ball to beat Western. Several of those pieces are young, but that is the case all across the country.

Mansfield: How do you see Saturday's game playing out? Feel free to leave a score prediction, too.

HerdNation: Marshall has a solid offensive line, an excellent running game, and several solid skill position players on offense. The Herd has a lot of pieces on the defensive side of the ball. Marshall is a little light in the pants on the defensive side of the ball in regards to weight, but has the speed to hopefully neutralize the athleticism of Tyrrell Pigrome.

If Marshall can control the run game, I think the Herd can win by two scores. Marshall 28, Western 13.