For each week of Western Kentucky's 2019 football season, Tyler Mansfield of InsideHilltopperSports.com will connect with a beat writer who covers the opposing team for a Q&A session.

For Game 12, Tyler chats with Joe Spears, who covers Middle Tennessee for the Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro.

WKU (7-4 overall, 5-2 Conference USA) is coming off a 28-10 win at Southern Miss and has won two straight.

MTSU (4-7, 3-4) travels to Bowling Green after defeating Old Dominion 38-17 at home last week.

Kickoff time is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Tyler: The 2019 season hasn't particularly been one of Middle Tennessee's best in recent years. The Blue Raiders have just four total wins and won't be playing in a postseason bowl game. Having covered the team all season, what are your overall takeaways?

Joe: I think that there have been a lot of factors leading to MTSU's struggles this season. I do think this team is better than its record indicates but injuries have taken a toll and overall they've just been really inconsistent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Losing Brent Stockstill was always going to hurt but Asher O'Hara has done a good job as the Blue Raiders' next starting quarterback. He's fun to watch but he's not the passer Brent was and at times this season that's really hurt MTSU.

Tyler: MTSU has defeated teams like Marshall but has lost to teams like Rice. Would you say that the Blue Raiders have struggled with consistency this season, or what is it that you feel has led to them to some of those unique outcomes this year?

Joe: Injuries and being consistent on the offensive side of the ball have been major issues for the Blue Raiders in 2019.

MTSU went into last weekend's game against ODU with 29 scholarship players out due to injury and added a few more onto that list after the game. They won't use injuries as an excuse but especially on the defensive side of the ball, that's been an issue. With the offense, it's mainly just about being consistent and MTSU hasn't done that this year. Outside of O'Hara, the Blue Raiders don't have much of run game and that hurts them. If you make O'Hara throw the ball a ton in the game, he's not the passer Brent was and you can force him into mistakes. This team is capable of beating any team in the conference but they're also capable of losing to any team in the conference as you just don't know what team will show up on Saturday.

Tyler: Who are some of MTSU's impact players, and who do you see possibly registering strong outings against WKU?

Joe: I think O'Hara has the tools to give Western's defense some issues. He's an electric runner and if he can get the ball to guys like Ty Lee, Jarrin Pierce and Jimmy Marshall, he could be in for a big day. Defensively, Jovante Moffatt has been MTSU's top defensive player and with Saturday being his final game in a Blue Raider uniform, I think he'll have another big game. Kylan Stribling has also been huge for MTSU since he took over once Reed Blankenship went down against North Texas.

Tyler: MTSU and WKU have been rivals for quite some time and games are usually always competitive each time the two sides meet. Although MTSU won't be playing for a Conference USA title or in a bowl game after this week's game, do you think the Blue Raiders will still approach it with confidence and enthusiasm?

Joe: MTSU could be 11-0 or 0-11 and it wouldn't matter. For these players and coaches, the game against Western is always their national championship and beating Western Kentucky is priority No. 1. This is a game that everyone around the program cares about and regardless of how this season's gone, I think MTSU's approach for this game is to go in looking at as if they're 0-0 and looking for that first win. You look at the history of this game and I think we'll be in for another good one on Saturday.

Tyler: How do you see Saturday's game playing out?

Joe: Depending on what MTSU team shows up, this one could be really competitive or be over early. If MTSU comes out like they did against ODU then I think they have a great shot to stay in this one and maybe even win it. In the end though, I think Western wins it with its defense. MTSU hasn't been consistent enough on the offensive side of the ball to show they can win games against good defensive teams like Western Kentucky. The Blue Raiders defense can't hold games together like they did earlier in the season due to all of the injuries and I think the Hilltoppers offense takes advantage of that.

Score Prediction: Western Kentucky 28, MTSU 20