For each week of Western Kentucky's 2020 football season, Tyler Mansfield of InsideHilltopperSports.com will connect with a beat writer who covers the opposing team for a Q&A session.

For Game 9, Tyler chats with Heath Hinton, Managing Editor of Big Gold Nation — the Southern Miss site right here on the Rivals/Yahoo! Sports network.

WKU (2-6 overall, 1-3 Conference USA) is coming off a 10-6 loss at Florida Atlantic, while Southern Miss (2-5, 1-2) defeated North Alabama 24-13 its last time out.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium, with CBS Sports Network carrying the broadcast.

Mansfield: Southern Miss currently sits at 2-5 overall and 1-2 in Conference USA. From your perspective, what have you seen out of the Golden Eagles through 7 games, and what do you think has led to their struggles this season?

Hinton: "It has been a crazy season in Hattiesburg. The team has been through 3 head coaches. Then add this COVID pandemic and you got yourself a recipe for disaster. On offense, they can move the ball, but have had issues in the red zone due to turnovers and dropped passes. On defense, missed tackles and giving up big plays have cost the Eagles."

Mansfield: It's no secret that Southern Miss has dealt with some unprecedented coaching challenges this year. First, Jay Hopson resigned just one game into the season, then interim coach Scotty Walden left for Austin Peay and now Tim Billings is the new interim coach. Just how strange has that been to watch unfold?

Hinton: "It is 2020, so nothing this year is shocking to me. That being said, it has just been a perfect storm and it has hit Southern Miss. What fans are happy about is that the kids did not quit and continued to play hard. That says a lot abut their character."

Mansfield: Who are some of USM's leaders on both sides of the ball? Who has stood out to you this season, and who could you see stepping up this weekend at WKU?

Hinton: "On offense, Frank Gore, Jr. has really stepped up as a freshman this season. The Eagles have been able to run the ball pretty well and that has been good because of the injuries at QB. Both Abraham and Whatley have been sidelined with concussions. Robinson has been a surprise at WR, especially with Tim Jones not being at 100%. On defense, Latham has been solid at LB. He isn't the biggest guy at LB, but he is an excellent blitzer and can really fly to the ball."

Mansfield: WKU and USM have both had their fair share of struggles this football season. With both teams sitting with pretty identical records, and with it being a C-USA game, how do you assess this matchup from an overall perspective?

Hinton: "To me, this game is about which defense shows up to play. This may be an old-fashioned smash mouth contest and the team that stops the run will win the game."

Mansfield: How do you see Saturday's game playing out?

Hinton: "Southern Miss has never had much success, if any, playing at WKU. Both teams are struggling. I think a key to winning the game will be which team starts the best. Whichever team has early success can keep the opposing defense on their heels. Also, field position and special teams will always play a role when two teams are evenly matched. Should be a fun game to watch."