Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana Edition

With Big Ten program Indiana coming to Bowling Green on Saturday for a matchup with the Hilltoppers, Tyler caught up with Alec Lasley from TheHoosier.com – the IU site on the Rivals network – to learn more about the Hoosiers.

To provide more insight into Western Kentucky's opponent each week, InsideHilltopperSports.com managing editor Tyler Mansfield seeks out a reporter who covers the opposing team to exchange some questions and answers.

TYLER: Indiana is off to a 1-2 start to the season but has played some tough opponents out of the gate with Iowa and Cincinnati. From your perspective, how can you assess the way the Hoosiers have played through three weeks from an overall standpoint?

ALEC: It’s been a rocky start to the season for Indiana. Whether it was the expectations coming into the season or something different, the Hoosiers have just not looked the same as the past two years.

Most of that has to do with the lack of explosiveness and careless play of the offense. It has been a big problem for much of the season so far and hasn’t seemed to get much better. Nick Sheridan hasn’t been great thus far with his play calling but at the same time, players on the field haven’t been playing great either.

Special teams and D have been fine for the most part, now it’s about getting the offense back on track.

TYLER: Michael Penix Jr. was projected to come into the season and put up big numbers, just like he did last season, but through the first three games he's only thrown four touchdown passes compared to six interceptions. What has led to his struggles early into the year?

ALEC: It still doesn’t look like he’s fully comfortable back there after returning from his ACL injury. It’s now the third straight season-ending injury for Penix and that may be tacking a toll on his play.

He has the worst completion percentage and quarterback rating of his career and has been extremely rusty thus far. His arm strength has been slow to get back to what it was, but his chemistry with the weapons on offense has just been off on the deep ball.

Usually, Penix has been good limiting the turnovers, but this season he has made some really poor decisions and have resulted in big plays for the opposing defense.

TYLER: IU running back Stephen Carr has rushed for over 200 yards and a TD, and wide receivers D.J. Matthews Jr. and Ty Fryfogle have been the two primary receivers. What have you seen out of that trio through the first three games, and what do they bring to the table?

ALEC: The biggest disappointment so far has been the play of Ty Fryfogle. He is the reigning Big Ten WR of the Year but has struggled with drops this season. Tom Allen noted earlier this week that he hadn’t seem as many drops from Fryfogle in his career as he had this past week. He needs to get back to making timely catches and stepping up to help the offense get out of its slump.

For DJ Matthews, his playmaking ability was finally on display the past two weeks. After an 120-yard performance against Cincinnati and 81-yard punt return against Idaho, he has shown the need to get him the ball more. Not many other offensive players are making plays, so getting the ball in his hands as much as possible needs to happen moving forward.

Stephen Carr has been solid all year. He is a very physical runner and has shown the ability to run through defenders. I don’t think there is enough creativity in the run game up to this point however. He also has a great ability to catch passes out of the backfield but IU hasn’t really utilized that as much as it could have.

TYLER: What's your take on IU's defense through the first three games? What has gone well – and what hasn't gone well – on that side of the ball for the Hoosiers?

ALEC: Outside of some iffy penalties, the defensive performance has been solid. They have been able to create numerous turnovers so far and get in the backfield with guys like Ryder Anderson and Jaren Handy coming on strong lately.

The biggest thing with that unit has been positioning on the field when they take over. Because of the turnovers offensively, it’s typically a short field for the IU defense and they haven’t been able to win that battle every time - nor should they be expected to do so.

TYLER: How do you see Saturday's game playing out?

ALEC: The Hoosiers need to put together a good overall team performance and I think it can be this weekend.

While WKU’s passing game is very effective, the lack of running attack will help out the Hoosiers bring a bit more pressure without the concern of letting a runner free. Offensively, Michael Penix just needs to find a groove and a lot of that has to do with play calling from Nick Sheridan.

I think the team is pretty fed up of the lack of success so far this year and could turn it on this Saturday. It may be a close game to start, but I think the Hoosiers slow down the WKU passing attack making and give the IU offense some short field opportunities.

I take Indiana in this one, 30-14.