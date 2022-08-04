Brayden Narveson and Tom Ellard detail Fall Camp progress

Western Kentucky closed out another day of Fall Camp on Wednesday as kicker Brayden Narveson and punter Tom Ellard detailed how things have gone for them in the offseason and discussed their progression on the field. The Hilltoppers' special teams department was recently recognized by the conference as Narveson was honored with Conference USA Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year. Narveson said that the award reflected not only him, but his teammates as well. He had high praises for both his holder and longsnapper.

"Pretty much shows how good my teammates are. I got a really good long snapper and a really good holder. That's as much on them as it is on me." — Brayden Narveson

Narveson also discussed his decision to get double hip surgery over the offseason. He said he decided to have the procedure because the pain became very noticable and he is intrigued by the possibility of playing professionally in the future. He also said that his recovery has gone better than originally anticipated as he was told he wouldn't return until October or November. He said that he's been limiting both his reps on the field and time in the training room to be safe.

"The double hip surgery was tough and definitely something that I wasn't looking forward to. But initially, the conversation was I wouldn't be back until October or November, and I'm back kicking now." — Brayden Narveson

During the Hilltoppers' Media Day, WKU head coach Tyson Helton said that one of the areas of competition is the kicking/punting room and Narveson has to compete for his job every year. Narveson said competition breeds good athletes and that he will continue to compete on the field until he's through with the sport.

"Competition breeds good athletes. I'd be a fool to say we're not competing, or he's not competing or I'm not competing. It's one of those things where I'm going to compete until I'm done with the sport." — Brayden Narveson

Ellard is one of the most recent additions to the kicking/punting room as the 27 year old incoming freshman out of Melbourne, Australia detailed his commitment to Western Kentucky and revealed what ultimately led to his decision to come to America to pursue a career in collegiate football. In addition to living in a small town setting similar to that of Bowling Green, Ellard also said he had conversed with former WKU kicker John Haggerty III, who is from Sydney, Australia. Haggerty convinced him on the program and Ellard added his conversations with the coaching staff went great and he didn't think twice when he committed.

"I grew up in a little country town back home in West Australia, so this environment was what sort of drew me towards it." — Tom Ellard

Ellard said that he was congratulated by Haggerty several times when he committed, but he didn't end up meeting Haggerty until he came to America. He said the fact that the two are from Australia is what led to their bond. Ellard said that he's thoroughly enjoyed being at Western Kentucky and has learned a lot from his teammates on the field. He also said he's enjoyed getting to know the coaching staff more.

"Brayden and a lot of the other young kids have been amazing and my roommate Josh Sterns is incredible, he's helped me out so much. I think the coaches have been really well for me too." — Tom Ellard

Ellard said that back home in Australia, they have a different set of rules than in America, so he's had to make the proper adjustments. He said he's still learning a lot from the other members of the kicking/punting room and has also read up on different facets of the game. Ellard said he's going to continue to improve and make adjustments as Fall Camp continues and the Hilltoppers begin preparations for the season opener.

"I'm sort of getting my head around it still. It took me a while to learn it when I got here. I didn't understand the snapping yards and it took me about a month. I sat down and read some books and got my knowledge down." — Tom Ellard