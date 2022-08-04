Brayden Narveson and Tom Ellard detail Fall Camp progress
Western Kentucky closed out another day of Fall Camp on Wednesday as kicker Brayden Narveson and punter Tom Ellard detailed how things have gone for them in the offseason and discussed their progression on the field.
The Hilltoppers' special teams department was recently recognized by the conference as Narveson was honored with Conference USA Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year.
Narveson said that the award reflected not only him, but his teammates as well. He had high praises for both his holder and longsnapper.
Narveson also discussed his decision to get double hip surgery over the offseason. He said he decided to have the procedure because the pain became very noticable and he is intrigued by the possibility of playing professionally in the future.
He also said that his recovery has gone better than originally anticipated as he was told he wouldn't return until October or November. He said that he's been limiting both his reps on the field and time in the training room to be safe.
During the Hilltoppers' Media Day, WKU head coach Tyson Helton said that one of the areas of competition is the kicking/punting room and Narveson has to compete for his job every year.
Narveson said competition breeds good athletes and that he will continue to compete on the field until he's through with the sport.
Ellard is one of the most recent additions to the kicking/punting room as the 27 year old incoming freshman out of Melbourne, Australia detailed his commitment to Western Kentucky and revealed what ultimately led to his decision to come to America to pursue a career in collegiate football.
In addition to living in a small town setting similar to that of Bowling Green, Ellard also said he had conversed with former WKU kicker John Haggerty III, who is from Sydney, Australia. Haggerty convinced him on the program and Ellard added his conversations with the coaching staff went great and he didn't think twice when he committed.
Ellard said that he was congratulated by Haggerty several times when he committed, but he didn't end up meeting Haggerty until he came to America. He said the fact that the two are from Australia is what led to their bond.
Ellard said that he's thoroughly enjoyed being at Western Kentucky and has learned a lot from his teammates on the field. He also said he's enjoyed getting to know the coaching staff more.
Ellard said that back home in Australia, they have a different set of rules than in America, so he's had to make the proper adjustments. He said he's still learning a lot from the other members of the kicking/punting room and has also read up on different facets of the game.
Ellard said he's going to continue to improve and make adjustments as Fall Camp continues and the Hilltoppers begin preparations for the season opener.
Western Kentucky is set to open the college football season at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, August 27. The opening kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and the game will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network.
