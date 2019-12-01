Western Kentucky wrapped up its 2019 regular season with a 31-26 win over longtime rival Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

The Hilltoppers' victory over the Blue Raiders improved their overall record to 8-4 and Conference USA mark to 6-2 in Tyson Helton's first season at the helm of the program.

With the regular season -- a highly successful one -- in the books, let's take a look at the most realistic bowl destinations for WKU, ranked in order of likelihood.

1.) R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

When: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Vs: Sun Belt

Why: To make things short and sweet, Western Kentucky in New Orleans makes the most sense. The Hilltoppers, who played in the Sun Belt Conference for many years, will face a team from their former league in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The logistics for this bowl game would benefit the school in terms of expenses, and WKU fans would travel for a Saturday night game in NOLA.

2.) Walk-On's Independence Bowl



When: Thursday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m.

Where: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La.

Vs.: ACC or SEC

Why: While the Independence Bowl is one of C-USA's secondary bowl agreements, WKU has been projected by numerous national media outlets to end up in Shreveport this postseason. While Shreveport isn't as appealing as New Orleans, this bowl would put the Hilltoppers up against Power 5 competition in a team from either the ACC or SEC, which would be a great way to end the season. Just like the New Orleans Bowl, the logistics for this bowl game would benefit the school in terms of expenses, and WKU fans would still travel quite well. The only downfall is that it'll be played on a Thursday afternoon.

3.) Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

When: Monday, Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Fla.

Vs.: AAC

Why: No one wants to play a bowl game on a Monday, but the Gasparilla Bowl would send the Hilltoppers to Florida -- a state they've already played three postseason bowls (Miami Beach Bowl in 2015; Boca Raton Bowl in 2016; Cure Bowl in Orlando in 2017) in the past four years. WKU recruits the Sunshine State quite heavily, there are a number of Western fans in Florida, and Hilltoppers fans from all across the country would travel down south for a postseason contest in warm weather. The logistics for Tampa would benefit the school in terms of expenses and fan base.

4.) Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

When: Friday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Tex.

Vs.: AAC or at-large

Why: While it is highly unlikely that Western Kentucky ends up in Texas later this month, the Frisco Bowl could put the Hilltoppers up against an American Athletic Conference team -- or an at-large opponent. WKU fans would likely travel quite well to Frisco -- the site of the league's basketball tournaments -- but Frisco is certainly not WKU's top option for a postseason bowl destination.

5.) New Mexico Bowl

When: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

Where: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mex.

Vs.: Mountain West

Why: I highly, highly doubt that WKU ends up in Albuquerque later this month, but it could happen -- just not very likely. SportingNews.com has projected -- and is still projecting -- the Hilltoppers to face off against Utah State (and former head coach/USU offensive coordinator Mike Sanford) in the bowl, but I just don't see it happening.