Western Kentucky is officially down another player for the 2019-20 season.

After the program announced Monday that sophomore center Charles Bassey would undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee, the program then announced Tuesday that senior guard Kenny Cooper -- a Lipscomb transfer -- will not be eligible for the season after the NCAA denied a waiver for immediate eligibility.

"WKU senior guard Kenny Cooper's appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA has been denied. He will not be eligible this season," the release said.

Cooper transferred to WKU after appearing in 100 games and making 67 starts in three seasons at Lipscomb. Averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds as a junior in 2018-19, Cooper helped lead the Bison to the 2019 Atlantic Sun regular-season championship and the 2019 NIT championship game.

Cooper, a Nashville native, averaged 8.9 points during his time at Lipscomb with 381 career assists compared to just 238 turnovers.