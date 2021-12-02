By The Numbers (C-USA Championship Edition): WKU vs. UTSA
Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for WKU and UTSA ahead of Saturday's conference championship game at the Alamodome.
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Frank Harris
|
12
|
222-334 (66.47%); 2,688 yards; 23 TDs; 5 INTs; 224.0 yards per game; 8.0 yards per pass attempt
|
Rushing
|
Sincere McCormick
|
12
|
262 carries; 1,320 yards; 12 TDs; 106.25 yards per game; 4.9 yards per carry
|
Receiving
|
Zakhari Franklin
|
11
|
67 receptions; 871 yards; 10 TDs; 79.18 yards per game; 13.0 yards per reception
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Rashad Wisdom
|
12
|
79.0
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Clarence Hicks
|
12
|
14.0
|
Sacks
|
Clarence Hicks
|
12
|
8.0
|
Interceptions
|
Corey Mayfield
|
12
|
2
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Bailey Zappe
|
12
|
406-580 (70.0%); 4,968 yards; 52 TDs, 9 INTs; 414.0 yards per game; 8.6 yards per pass attempt
|
Rushing
|
Noah Whittington
|
10
|
90 carries; 466 yards; 1 TD; 45.2 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry.
|
Receiving
|
Jerreth Sterns
|
12
|
127 receptions; 1,539 yards; 12 TDs; 128.25 yards per game; 12.12 yards per reception
|Category
|Player
|Games Played
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Antwon Kincade & DeAngelo Malone
|
12 each
|
79.0 each
|
Tackles for Loss
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
12
|
14.5
|
Sacks
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
12
|
7.5
|
Interceptions
|
Beanie Bishop & Omari Alexander
|
Bishop -11; Alexander -12
|
3 each
|WKU
|UTSA
|
43.25
|
Points/Game
|
36.92
|
525.1
|
Total Yards/Game
|
433.5
|
102.3
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
179.0
|
422.75
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
254.5
|
333
|
First Downs
|
271
|
7.0
|
Yards/Play
|
6.1
|
0.148
|
EPA/Play
|
0.106
|
52.6%
|
Success Rate
|
45.1%
|WKU
|UTSA
|
27.00
|
Points/Game
|
22.17
|
411.3
|
Total Yards/Game
|
346.8
|
149.4
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
121.6
|
261.92
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
225.17
|
278
|
First Downs
|
222
|
5.4
|
Yards/Play
|
5.4
|
-0.016
|
EPA/Play Allowed
|
-0.014
|
43.6%
|
Success Rate Allowed
|
40.3%
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.
Like us on FACEBOOK.