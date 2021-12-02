 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football – Comparing The Numbers on WKU and UTSA
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-02 11:46:29 -0600') }} football

By The Numbers (C-USA Championship Edition): WKU vs. UTSA

Hannah Page • InsideHilltopperSports
Editor
@hanalei91

Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for WKU and UTSA ahead of Saturday's conference championship game at the Alamodome.


Offensive Stat Leaders – UTSA
Category Player Games Played Stats

Passing

Frank Harris

12

222-334 (66.47%); 2,688 yards; 23 TDs; 5 INTs; 224.0 yards per game; 8.0 yards per pass attempt

Rushing

Sincere McCormick

12

262 carries; 1,320 yards; 12 TDs; 106.25 yards per game; 4.9 yards per carry

Receiving

Zakhari Franklin

11

67 receptions; 871 yards; 10 TDs; 79.18 yards per game; 13.0 yards per reception
Defensive Stat Leaders – UTSA
Category Player Games Played Stats

Tackles

Rashad Wisdom

12

79.0

Tackles for Loss

Clarence Hicks

12

14.0

Sacks

Clarence Hicks

12

8.0

Interceptions

Corey Mayfield

12

2
Offensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Passing

Bailey Zappe

12

406-580 (70.0%); 4,968 yards; 52 TDs, 9 INTs; 414.0 yards per game; 8.6 yards per pass attempt

Rushing

Noah Whittington

10

90 carries; 466 yards; 1 TD; 45.2 yards per game; 5.0 yards per carry.

Receiving

Jerreth Sterns

12

127 receptions; 1,539 yards; 12 TDs; 128.25 yards per game; 12.12 yards per reception
Defensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Games Played Stats

Tackles

Antwon Kincade & DeAngelo Malone

12 each

79.0 each

Tackles for Loss

DeAngelo Malone

12

14.5

Sacks

DeAngelo Malone

12

7.5

Interceptions

Beanie Bishop & Omari Alexander

Bishop -11; Alexander -12

3 each
2021 Offensive Stats
WKU UTSA

43.25

Points/Game

36.92

525.1

Total Yards/Game

433.5

102.3

Rushing Yards/Game

179.0

422.75

Passing Yards/Game

254.5

333

First Downs

271

7.0

Yards/Play

6.1

0.148

EPA/Play

0.106

52.6%

Success Rate

45.1%
2021 Defensive Stats
WKU UTSA

27.00

Points/Game

22.17

411.3

Total Yards/Game

346.8

149.4

Rushing Yards/Game

121.6

261.92

Passing Yards/Game

225.17

278

First Downs

222

5.4

Yards/Play

5.4

-0.016

EPA/Play Allowed

-0.014

43.6%

Success Rate Allowed

40.3%
