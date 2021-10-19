By The Numbers: WKU at FIU
Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and FIU ahead of Saturday's game at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida.
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Max Bortenschlager
|
94-174 (54.02%); 1,834 yards; 14 TDs; 5 INTs; 305.67 yards per game
|
Rushing
|
D'vonte Price
|
94 carries; 500 yards; 6 TDs; 83.33 yards per game
|
Receiving
|
Tyrese Chambers
|
20 catches; 672 yards; 6 TDs; 112 yards per game
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Richard Dames
|
40
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Josh Valentine-Turner and Davon Strickland
|
4.0 each
|
Sacks
|
Davon Strickland and Daniel Jackson
|
2.0 each
|
Interceptions
|
Rishard Dames
|
1
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Bailey Zappe
|
207-297 (69.70%); 2,632 yards; 26 TDs, 4 INTs; 438.67 yards per game
|
Rushing
|
Adam Cofield
|
45 carries; 229 yards; 3 TDs; 38.17 yards per game
|
Receiving
|
Jerreth Sterns
|
69 catches; 962 yards; 8 TDs; 160.33 yards per game
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
51
|
Tackles for Loss
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
8.0
|
Sacks
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
2.5
|
Interceptions
|
A.J. Brathwaite, Miguel Edwards, Will Ignont and Antwon Kincade
|
1 a piece
|WKU
|FIU
|
40.83
|
Points/Game
|
27.83
|
545
|
Total Yards/Game
|
433.8
|
97.3
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
116.2
|
447.67
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
317.67
|
166
|
First Downs
|
105
|
7.3
|
Yards/Play
|
6.9
|WKU
|FIU
|
35.33
|
Points/Game
|
36.83
|
474.7
|
Total Yards/Game
|
482
|
196.2
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
186.8
|
278.50
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
295.17
|
161
|
First Downs
|
149
|
6.1
|
Yards/Play
|
6.5
****
