 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football – Comparing The Numbers on WKU and FIU
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

By The Numbers: WKU at FIU

Western Kentucky plays at FIU on Saturday. (Photo Credits: Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics; Cal Sport Media)
Tyler Mansfield • InsideHilltopperSports
Managing Editor
@TMansfieldMedia
Tyler Mansfield is the Western Kentucky managing editor and primary beat reporter for InsideHilltopperSports.com.
Comparing the offensive and defensive stats for Western Kentucky and FIU ahead of Saturday's game at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida.


Offensive Stat Leaders – FIU
Category Player Stats

Passing

Max Bortenschlager

94-174 (54.02%); 1,834 yards; 14 TDs; 5 INTs; 305.67 yards per game

Rushing

D'vonte Price

94 carries; 500 yards; 6 TDs; 83.33 yards per game

Receiving

Tyrese Chambers

20 catches; 672 yards; 6 TDs; 112 yards per game
Defensive Stat Leaders – FIU
Category Player Stats

Tackles

Richard Dames

40

Tackles for Loss

Josh Valentine-Turner and Davon Strickland

4.0 each

Sacks

Davon Strickland and Daniel Jackson

2.0 each

Interceptions

Rishard Dames

1
Offensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Stats

Passing

Bailey Zappe

207-297 (69.70%); 2,632 yards; 26 TDs, 4 INTs; 438.67 yards per game

Rushing

Adam Cofield

45 carries; 229 yards; 3 TDs; 38.17 yards per game

Receiving

Jerreth Sterns

69 catches; 962 yards; 8 TDs; 160.33 yards per game
Defensive Stat Leaders – WKU
Category Player Stats

Tackles

DeAngelo Malone

51

Tackles for Loss

DeAngelo Malone

8.0

Sacks

DeAngelo Malone

2.5

Interceptions

A.J. Brathwaite, Miguel Edwards, Will Ignont and Antwon Kincade

1 a piece
2021 Offensive Stats
WKU FIU

40.83

Points/Game

27.83

545

Total Yards/Game

433.8

97.3

Rushing Yards/Game

116.2

447.67

Passing Yards/Game

317.67

166

First Downs

105

7.3

Yards/Play

6.9
2021 Defensive Stats
WKU FIU

35.33

Points/Game

36.83

474.7

Total Yards/Game

482

196.2

Rushing Yards/Game

186.8

278.50

Passing Yards/Game

295.17

161

First Downs

149

6.1

Yards/Play

6.5
****

